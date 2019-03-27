Pasco is a finalist again for national recognition. Will these projects be winners this time?

Pasco is hoping the second time will be the charm in its campaign to be named an All-America City by the National Civic League.
Pasco is one of 20 finalists for the second year running. Finalists will compete June 21-23 at the national convention in Denver for the 10 winning spots.
Pasco was a finalist in 2018 but was not selected for the final 10.
For 2019, candidates are scrutinized for practices that create healthy communities, with an emphasis to outreach to communities at risk for poor health outcomes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Pasco submitted three projects for consideration — the Hotspotters program that pairs mental health professionals with police officers, Tri-Cities Community Health’s “Let’s Prevent Diabetes/Prevengamos las Diabetes” and the Pasco School District-Columbia Basin College student food support.
City Manager Dave Zabell will lead a team that will participate in presentations and workshops during the competition.
Washington’s past All-America Cities include Anacortes, Bellevue, Bellingham, Chewelah, Everett, Leavenworth, Olympia, Port Angeles, Richland, Seattle and Yakima.
Vancouver has won the All-America City honors twice, while Yakima and Spokane have won it three times each.
Comments