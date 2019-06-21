Kennewick credit union closes lobby for $2.5 million remodel

Kennewick credit union is still open for business during construction Numerica Credit Union closes Kennewick lobby for $2.5 million remodel but it is still open for business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Numerica Credit Union closes Kennewick lobby for $2.5 million remodel but it is still open for business.

Numerica Credit Union has closed the lobby of its Kennewick branch for a $2.4 million remodel that will convert the building to an open floor plan.

The branch is temporarily housed in a portable office adjacent to the branch at 3115 W. Kennewick Ave.

Spokane Valley-based Numerica is the fourth-largest credit union in Washington with $2.2 billion in assets, one place ahead of Richland-based Gesa Credit Union.

Numerica is working to raise its profile in the Tri-Cities’ crowded credit union market, which also includes HAPO Community Credit Union, STCU, Tri-CU and Solarity.

In May, the city of Kennewick renamed the pavilion at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex for Numerica through an eight-year deal worth $405,000 to the city.

The pavilion is now “Numerica Pavilion” and the credit union’s name will appear on an electronic readerboard that will overlook Highway 395 at the sports complex.

The city issued permits for the branch remodel earlier this month with a total value of about $2.4 million. The project also includes renovations to the plumbing and heating systems.

Spokane-based Leone & Keeble Inc., which has built several other projects for Numerica, including its Richland branch, is the general contractor. Bruce Heating & Air is responsible for heat pump and related work. Columbia River Plumbing and Mechanical is responsible for plumbing work.

The project is expected to take about four months and will not affect the drive-through. The branch will maintain regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Numerica serves 146,000 members in Central and Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Washington or the Idaho Panhandle.