Electronic readerboard to alert drivers on Highway 395. It’s part of a new Southridge deal

Drivers in Kennewick will be greeted by an electronic readerboard courtesy of a new naming rights deal for the Southridge Sports and Events Complex pavilion.

This week, the Kennewick City Council voted 6-0 to approve an eight-year naming rights deal with Numerica Credit Union. The deal is worth $405,000 to the city. The pavilion will be renamed “Numerica Pavilion.”

An additional $275,000 to pay for signs reflecting the new name pushes the value to $680,000.

The electronic sign will cost an estimated $235,000. Numerica will pay $85,000 per year, meaning the city will pay for the signs up front and recover the cost over time.

Once the city recovers the cost of the signs, it will invest the proceeds of the deal to maintain the complex.

Numerica will establish a lounge similar to the one it has at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

The electronic sign will be placed at Southridge near Highway 395 and will be large enough to be visible from passing vehicles. The “Numerica” name will be on a panel that can be removed if another sponsor takes over in the future.

The deal does not affect the overall Southridge complex or the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, which is sponsored by a rival credit union.

Naming rights more common

The city first advertised the sponsorship opportunity in January 2018 but received no bids. Numerica stepped up after staff reached out to potential partners.

The Southridge deal is the latest in a series of naming rights deals that are helping local governments generate revenue from publicly owned facilities.

Workers bore footing holes for a new 2,028-square-foot shade awning being installed over the Southridge Sports & Events Complex playground. The complex will soon have an electronic readerboard in a deal between Numerica Credit Union and the city of Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Toyota of Tri-Cities paid $450,000 to put its name on Columbia Park’s Playground of Dreams for the next 15 years.

Franklin County made a 10-year, $10 million deal in March with HAPO Community Credit Union to rebrand the former TRAC as “The HAPO Center.”

Numerica serves 145,000 members living in Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.

Toyota Center at the Three Rivers complex, Gesa Stadium in Pasco and the HAPO stage in Richland are other notable examples.