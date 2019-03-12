TRAC center gets a new name

Pasco’s TRAC Center will become The HAPO Center after the Franklin County Commission signed off on a $1 million, 10-year naming rights deal with Richland-based HAPO Community Credit Union.
HAPO will rebrand the meeting and event venue at 6600 Burden Blvd. in exchange for yearly payments of $100,000.
The commission agreed to the deal Tuesday after several delays over concerns it could have gotten a better deal and fears it would be liable for the cost of signs if it exits the deal early.
The deal covers all facilities at TRAC except for the county-owned campground.
