TRAC center gets a new name

By Wendy Culverwell

March 12, 2019

Pasco, WA

Pasco’s TRAC Center will become The HAPO Center after the Franklin County Commission signed off on a $1 million, 10-year naming rights deal with Richland-based HAPO Community Credit Union.

HAPO will rebrand the meeting and event venue at 6600 Burden Blvd. in exchange for yearly payments of $100,000.

The commission agreed to the deal Tuesday after several delays over concerns it could have gotten a better deal and fears it would be liable for the cost of signs if it exits the deal early.

The deal covers all facilities at TRAC except for the county-owned campground.

