Divers find bodies of 2 missing boaters who died in the Columbia River

Divers recovered the bodies of the two boaters who fell into the Columbia River on Saturday.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue used sonar to find Janice Arsenault, 44, of Umatilla, and Trenton Williams, 20, from Idaho, around 8 p.m. Monday, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two were found near where they disappeared — an area called “Bobby’s Beach.”

The spot is along Highway 730 near Hat Rock State Park.

They went missing Saturday evening while on the dive step on the back of a boat as it moved toward the beach. By the time the boat’s driver, Richard Kirkendall, 41, of Hermiston, stopped they had disappeared into the water.

They were not wearing life jackets, said the sheriff’s office.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue search crews used sonar to locate Arsenault first at 8 p.m., and then Williams about a half hour later. The teams have been using the equipment for the past two days to search the murky river water.

The Tri-Cities rescue group recently bought the equipment after starting a fundraising campaign last fall.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was joined in the search efforts by crews from across the region, including Benton and Franklin County.

The sheriff’s office thanked all of the agencies that helped in the search including, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Army Corps of Engineers, Umatilla Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District, Franklin County fire and Lifeflight Air Ambulance.