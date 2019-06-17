They were holding onto a boat heading to a Columbia River beach. The 2 swimmers are missing

Two boaters are presumed drowned in the Columbia River after a weekend swimming incident.

The search began Saturday night and continued into Sunday after the two adults slipped off a boat, said the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

More searching was expected on Monday.

Umatilla emergency crews were called just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The swimmers were hanging off the back of a boat that was headed to an area called “Bobby’s Beach.” When the boat arrive, they were no longer holding on, said the sheriff’s office. It’s not clear if they were wearing life jackets.





The beach is along Highway 730, near Hat Rock State Park.

Benton and Franklin county both sent their patrol boats to help with the search late into the night and again on Sunday morning.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue helped search this weekend for two missing boaters who are presumed drowned in the Columbia River after a weekend swimming incident near Hat Rock State Park in Oregon. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Several agencies searched the shoreline and the water.

The other searchers were with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Army Corp of Engineers, Umatilla Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District, Franklin County Fire Department and Lifeflight Air Ambulance.