12 restaurants flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained

Twelve restaurants and kitchens failed their recent health inspections. Another 23 restaurants passed.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 38 establishments the week of June 1-7.

The health district regularly inspects 1,000 Mid-Columbia food service locations, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations meant to reduce the spread of food-borne illness.

Those earning 35 or more of the more-serious red violations on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.

Call 509-460-4205 for more information.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Columbia Point Cafe, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 5, routine, (85 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.

JS Mesa Grocery And Deli (Store), 102 First Ave., Mesa, June 6, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Kahlotus Korners (Deli), 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, June 4, follow-up, (25 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Kennewick Springhill Suites By Marriott, 7048 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, room temperature storage.

La Cabana Meat Market (Deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, June 4, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, room temperature storage.

Lep-Re-Kon Mart (Meat), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 1, routine, (25 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Event, Richland, June 7, routine, (55 red, 2 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding. improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Ruby Thai Kitchen, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 4, routine, (65 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure.

Shari’s Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 3, follow-up, (20 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper raw meat handling procedures.

Sukarne, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, June 6, follow-up, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure.

Sonic Drive-In, 8600 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper produce washing, improper cold holding.

Sushi Mori, 1350 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, June 5, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Restaurants that passed

Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W Clark St., Pasco, June 4, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Broadway Flying ‘J’ Truckstop (Store), 2216 E. Hillsboro Road, Pasco, June 6, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Burger King, 2407 W. Court St., Pasco, June 5, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 660 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 6, follow-up, (10 red, 0 blue)

Columbia Point Cafe, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 6, follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)





Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, June 6, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 7, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (Cart), Event, Richland, June 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Prosser, 1300 Meade Ave., Prosser, June 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, June 4, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ivar’s Seafood Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 4, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)

JS Mesa Grocery And Deli (Deli), 102 First Ave., Mesa, June 6, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Springhill Suites By Marriott (Coffee), 7048 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





La Cabana Meat Market (Meat), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, June 4, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)





La Cabana Meat Market (Store), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, June 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Lep-Re-Kon Mart (Store), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Miranda Treats Sno Shack (Mobile), Event, Kennewick, June 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Panda Express, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Prosser Fall Preschool, 1500 Grant Ave., Prosser, June 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Rudy’s Pepperblends (Demo), Event, Richland, June 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Ruth Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, June 5, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)

Sonic Drive-In, 8600 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, June 7, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





The Farmer’s Daughter, 104 E. Weston, Kahlotus, June 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Tortilleria Las Palmas (Deli), 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, June 6, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Tortilleria Las Palmas (Meat), 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, June 6, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)

Tortilleria Las Palmas (Store), 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, June 6, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)