11 restaurants and school kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained

Eleven public restaurants and kitchens failed their recent inspections while 36 earned perfect scores.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 73 establishments the week of May 25-31.

The health district regularly inspects 1,000 Mid-Columbia food service establishments, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations meant to reduce the spread of food-borne illness.

Those earning 35 or more of the more serious red violations on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.

Last week, 14 restaurants failed their health inspections and 10 received perfect scores.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, May 31, routine, (40 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food (Mobile), Event, Richland, May 31, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.

Carnicería La Más Barata (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, May 28, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure.

El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper shell stock ID or parasite destruction procedures, room temperature storage.

Jeremy’s 1896 Public House, 1232 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Mexico Lindo & Que Rico, 1819 W. Court St., Pasco, May 30, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, May 31, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, May 28, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Restaurants that passed

Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Big Lots (Store), 3019 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Bookmark Cafe, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, May 31, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Boys & Girls Club, 910 W. Seventh Place, Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Chiawana-Hawk’s Nest Student Store, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Christ The King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Circle K (Store), 4201 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (5 red, 10 blue)

Crow’s Nest, 1 Crow Butte Park Road, Paterson, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Dollar Tree (Store), 3017 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Duarte-Aguilar Ent. - Kona Ice (Mobile), Event, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

El Jazmin (Store), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)





Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Finley Middle School, 37208 S Finley Road, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 8 blue)

Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hanford High Store, 450 Hanford St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Benton City, 313 Third St., Benton City, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Jason Lee, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Knights Of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Headstart/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Sunset Ridge, 6215 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

IPlay Experience, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jamba Juice, 2727 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Jefferson Elementary School, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Juliana’s Meat Market (Deli), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Juliana’s Meat Market (Meat), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Juliana’s Meat Market (Store), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kamiakin High School A La Carte, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kamiakin High School Store, 600 N Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Child Development Center, 16 N. Huntington St., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Lep-Re-Kon Mart (Deli), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Lil Roaster Coffee Bar, 496 George Washington Way, Richland, May 31, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Little Caesar’s, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Minit Mart II (Deli), 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Minit Mart II (Store), 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)





Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, May 29, follow-up, (10 red, 0 blue)

Porter’s Real Barbecue, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Red Rail Espresso, LLC, 4301 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, May 29, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Rite Aid (Store), 101 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Roasters Coffee, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)





Starbuck’s Coffee, 2725 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 29 routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 641 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)

Super Mini Mart (Store), 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

T/C Girls Fastpitch Softball, 1500 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 31, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, blue)

White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 29, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)