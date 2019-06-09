Local
11 restaurants and school kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections
Eleven public restaurants and kitchens failed their recent inspections while 36 earned perfect scores.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 73 establishments the week of May 25-31.
The health district regularly inspects 1,000 Mid-Columbia food service establishments, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations meant to reduce the spread of food-borne illness.
Those earning 35 or more of the more serious red violations on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Restaurants needing re-inspection
3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, May 31, routine, (40 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food (Mobile), Event, Richland, May 31, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Carnicería La Más Barata (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, May 28, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure.
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper shell stock ID or parasite destruction procedures, room temperature storage.
Jeremy’s 1896 Public House, 1232 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Mexico Lindo & Que Rico, 1819 W. Court St., Pasco, May 30, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.
Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, May 31, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, May 28, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Restaurants that passed
Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Big Lots (Store), 3019 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bookmark Cafe, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, May 31, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Boys & Girls Club, 910 W. Seventh Place, Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana-Hawk’s Nest Student Store, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Christ The King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Circle K (Store), 4201 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (5 red, 10 blue)
Crow’s Nest, 1 Crow Butte Park Road, Paterson, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dollar Tree (Store), 3017 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Duarte-Aguilar Ent. - Kona Ice (Mobile), Event, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
El Jazmin (Store), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Finley Middle School, 37208 S Finley Road, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 8 blue)
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High Store, 450 Hanford St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Benton City, 313 Third St., Benton City, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Jason Lee, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Knights Of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Headstart/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Sunset Ridge, 6215 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
IPlay Experience, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Jamba Juice, 2727 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Jefferson Elementary School, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Juliana’s Meat Market (Deli), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Juliana’s Meat Market (Meat), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Juliana’s Meat Market (Store), 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 31, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kamiakin High School A La Carte, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kamiakin High School Store, 600 N Arthur St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick Child Development Center, 16 N. Huntington St., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lep-Re-Kon Mart (Deli), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lil Roaster Coffee Bar, 496 George Washington Way, Richland, May 31, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Little Caesar’s, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Minit Mart II (Deli), 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Minit Mart II (Store), 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, May 29, follow-up, (10 red, 0 blue)
Porter’s Real Barbecue, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Rail Espresso, LLC, 4301 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, May 29, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Rite Aid (Store), 101 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, May 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, May 31, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 2725 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 29 routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 641 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 29, follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)
Super Mini Mart (Store), 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Girls Fastpitch Softball, 1500 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 31, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, May 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, May 30, follow-up, (0 red, blue)
White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, May 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 29, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
