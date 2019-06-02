14 restaurants failed their health inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team gave failing marks to 14 of 34 restaurants and food trucks inspected the week of May 18-24.

Another 10 received perfect scores on the 418-point evaluation.

The health district regularly inspects the 1,000-plus establishments that serve food to the public, including restaurants, schools, retail outlets, concession stands, coffee carts, food trucks and others.

Last week, 13 restaurants and schools flunked their health inspections the week before.

Those earning 35 or more of the more serious red points on regular inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for follow-up inspections.

Establishments are scrutinized for their compliance with regulations aimed at reducing the spread of food-borne illness.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Re-inspection needed

Dutch Bros., 119 Merlot Drive, Prosser, May 24, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

El Guero Tacos García (Mobile), 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 23, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Gourmet Hot Dogs (Cart), Event, Kennewick, May 22, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food obtained from unapproved source, improper cold holding

Lara’s Tacos (Mobile), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, May 21, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Mariscos El Kora (Mobile), 1719 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 21, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Mexi-King (Mobile), 1202 W Lewis St., Pasco, May 21, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Plaza Oaxaca (Mobile), 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, May 22, routine, (85 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Smith’s Tiny Farm & Micro Creamery, Event, Pasco, May 18, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Taco Mex (Mobile), 335 W. Columbia Drive, Pasco, May 22, routine, (65 red, 2 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper cooking procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos El Cafetal (Mobile), 203 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, May 22, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos Garcia (Mobile), 3680 W. Van Giesen St., Richland, May 23, routine, (70 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos Jalisco (Mobile), 1215 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, May 22, routine, (35 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

The Roza Grill, 413 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 22, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper raw meat handling procedures, improper hot holding.

The Wild Taco (Mobile), 72 Wellsian Way, Richland, May 22, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Passing inspection

Casa Blanca (Mobile), 1305 W. Fourth, Kennewick, May 22, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

DQ Grill & Chill, 6715 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 21, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)

Fresh Leaf Co., 2616 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 21, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)





Hot Diggidy Dogs Catering (Cart), Event, Pasco, May 18, routine, (0 red, blue)





Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, May 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jocho’s Tacos (Mobile), 202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 21, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)

La Dona (Mobile), 316 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 21, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian (Cart), Event, Pasco, May 24, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Papa Kiki’s BBQ DBAT & C Events (Caterer), Event, Richland, May 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Pat-N-Tams (Demo), Event, Pasco, May 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Plaza Oaxaca (Mobile), 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, May 24, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





PTM Market (Store), 1017 Kinney Way, Prosser, May 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ramirez Shellfish (Store), 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, May 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Rudy’s Pepperblends (Demo), Event, Pasco, May 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Stacks Mobile Bistro (Mobile), 815 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Tacos El Gordo- DBA Taqueria Las Marias (Mobile), 1335 Lee Blvd., Richland, May 22, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)

Taqueria Coalcoman (Mobile), Event, Kennewick, May 24, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)





Traveler Mobile Espresso (Cart), Event, Kennewick, May 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Uncle Brother’s Fish (Mobile), Event, Pasco, May 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Whitstran Child Development Center, 101001 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, May 22, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)