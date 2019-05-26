13 restaurants and schools flunk their health inspections this week

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 55 restaurants, kitchens and school cafeterias the week of May 11-24.

Thirteen failed and 25 earned perfect scores. The district regularly scrutinizes some 1,000 retail food outlets that serve food to the public.

The 418-point rating system covers compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow ups are scheduled for additional visits.

Last week, nine kitchens failed their inspections and needed to be retested.

Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns about the reports.

Establishments need re-inspection

Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, May 14, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 14, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage.

Big Dawg Hot Dogs & Sausage (Cart), Event, Pasco, May 15, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Carl’s Jr., 1026 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, May 14, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.

Circle K (Store), 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 13, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.

Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, May 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Juanitos Foods (Deli), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (25 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure.

Kahlotus Korners (Deli), 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, May 14, routine, (70 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, improper hot holding.

Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant II, 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (25 red, 15 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, food not in good condition, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Shari’s Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 17, follow-up, (20 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper raw meat handling procedures.

Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure.

Wendy’s, 7003 Canal Drive, Kennewick, May 16, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.

Establishments passing inspection

Albertson’s (Bakery), 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Albertson’s (Deli), 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Albertson’s (Meat), 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Albertson’s (Store), 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, May 15, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)





Bangkok Restaurant, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 13, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Black Heron Spirits, 8011 Keene Road, West Richland, May 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Boys & Girls Club, 333 W. Court St., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Chuck E. Cheese, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick, May 16, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Circle K (Restaurant), 104 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 104 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Restaurant), 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 13, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, May 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)





Domino’s Pizza, 3802 W. Court St., Pasco, May 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Famous Dave’s, 8110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 13, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Fiesta Foods (Bakery), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, May 13, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Finley Shopper (Store), 222608 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, May 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Grand Central Coffee Station (Deli), 2205 W. Court St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Grand Central Coffee Station (Store), 2205 W. Court St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Juanitos Foods (Commissary), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Juanitos Foods (Meat), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (15 red, 10 blue)





Juanitos Foods (Store), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 15, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Kahlotus Korners, Inc. (Store), 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Marie Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 N. California Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent Road., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Papa John’s Pizza, 125 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 13, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Pasco I Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pasco | Child Development Center, 1010 S. Sixth Ave., Pasco, May 16, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Pasco SD Early Learning Center, 1317 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, May 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, May 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Red Rail Espresso #2, 1838 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Rice & Noodles, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, May 14, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)

Ron’s Original Kettle Korn (Cart), Event, Pasco, May 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Some Bagels, 810 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 1016 N. 14th St., Pasco, May 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Thai City Noodles, 1407 N. Young St., Kennewick, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tipsy Chicks, 701 Sixth St., Prosser, May 17, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Vinny’s Bakery And Cafe, 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 15, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, May 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Wild Horses Espresso, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Xpress Mart of Pasco (Store), 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, May 14, follow-up, (0 red, 3 blue)