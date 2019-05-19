9 kitchens fail their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

Nine of 46 eateries that serve food to the public failed their health department restaurant inspections the week of May 4-10.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team awarded perfect scores to another 24 establishments.

The team regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red points are flagged for a follow-up, as are those who receive 10 or more red points when they are re-inspected.

Ten flunked last week’s restaurant inspections.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, May 4, routine, (50 red, 8 blue) Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.

Burger King, 2205 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 6, routine, (30 red, 0 blue) Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.

Burger Ranch, 108 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco, May 6, routine, (40 red, 0 blue) Notes: Improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready to-eat foods, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (Caterer), Event, Pasco, May 4, routine, (35 red, 0 blue) Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Fiesta Foods (Caterer), Event, Pasco, May 4, routine, (30 red, 0 blue) Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.

Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, May 9, routine, (70 red, 0 blue) Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing, room temperature storage, lack of proper consumer advisory.

Sun Willow Golf Course, 1825 Sun Willows Blvd., Pasco, May 10, routine, (25 red, 0 blue) Notes: Improper hand washing.

Tacos El Gordo, 1501 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, May 10, routine, (35 red, 5 blue) Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.

Wendy’s, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, May 9, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue) Notes: Room temperature storage, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Restaurants passing inspection

Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway, Richland, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Boiada Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Bonefish Grill, 133 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 8, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)

Chiawana Football Concessions, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Cinco De Mayo, 2100 N. Belfair St., Kennewick, May 9, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Costa Vida, 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 9, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Delicious Crepes & Waffles (Mobile), Event, Pasco, May 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, May 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, May 9, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)

Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Headstart/Martin Luther King, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, May 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hot Mess Burgers & Pies, 212 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Housel Middle School, 12001 Highland Drive, Prosser, May 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

IHop, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, May 10, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, May 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave, Richland, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

John Mcloughlin Middle School, 2803 Road 88, Pasco, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave., Prosser, May 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kestrel Vintners Winery, 2890 Lee Blvd., Prosser, May 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

King City Restaurant, 2125 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 6, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Kokos Bartini, 7309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, May 8, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Layered Cake Artistry, 212 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, May 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mark Twain Elementary School, 1801 Road 40, Pasco, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Miranda Treats Sno Shack (Mobile), Event, Pasco, May 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pasco High Deca Doghouse, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, May 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, May 10, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Pita Pit, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, May 6, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Quality Inn, 7901 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, May 10, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, May 8, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School, 6010 Road 52, Pasco, May 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Swadee Thai Cuisine, 5109 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Taqueria Coalcoman (Mobile), Event, Pasco, May 4, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Texas Roadhouse, 835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 6, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, May 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Wingstop, 121 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)



