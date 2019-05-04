10 kitchens fail Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 43 kitchens the week of April 19-26.

Ten failed and 29 earned perfect scores.

The health district regularly visits more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, including restaurants, schools, retail outlets and concession stands and mobile vendors.

They are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with health codes designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red points on a routine inspection are scheduled for follow-ups.

It takes only 10 red points on a follow-up to trigger an additional visit. The week before 13 failed and 15 earned perfect marks.

Call 509-460-4205 with concerns or questions.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Deli), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Castilleja Bakery, 2120 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 23, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control. Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Chico’s Tacos/Tecate Grill, 7704 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 24, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.

El Mirador, 1315 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Fondita llucion, 114 S. Fifth Ave., Pasco, April 25, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.

Havana Cafe, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, April 23, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (Deli), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, April 23, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, April 25, follow-up, (115 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

The Pub, 7001 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 22, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 24, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage.

Restaurants not needing re-inspection

14 Hands Tasting Room, 660 Frontier Road, Prosser, April 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Commissary), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Meat), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





3 Pueblos Meat Market (Store), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Airport Restaurant, 2532 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser, April 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland, April 24, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)





Columbia Basin Racquet Club, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland, April 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)





Dogos El Gordo (Cart), 939 W. Court St., Pasco, April 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

El Primo (Mobile), 402 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 23, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Jammin’ Java, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, April 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 26, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)

Ki-Be Elementary & Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, April 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, April 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

La Pierre Field Concession, 11599 Lesa Marie Lane, Kennewick, April 26, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (Meat), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, April 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (Store), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, April 23, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Miranda’s Meat Market (Bakery), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, April 23, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)

Miranda’s Meat Market (Deli), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, April 23, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)

Oakdell Egg Farms (Store), 7401 N. Glade Road, Pasco, April 23, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Pik-A-Pop (Store), 1949 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Prosser Fall Preschool, 1500 Grant Ave., Prosser, April 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Red Lobster , 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 24, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, April 25, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Round Table Pizza, 3201 W. Court St., Pasco, April 22, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Southridge Booster Club Baseball, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 23, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)

T/C Kart Club Concessions, 3329 Twin Bridges Road, Richland, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Taco Time/Sea Swiper, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 24, rollow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos Mi llusion (Mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco,, April 25, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Tacos Tiscareno (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Templeman’s Market (Meat), 6205 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 25, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)

Whitstran Elementary School, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, April 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)