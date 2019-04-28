13 fail latest Tri-Cities restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspected 30 places to eat for cleanliness and food handling practices during the week of April 13-19.

Thirteen failed and 15 earned perfect scores on the 418-point rating system, which considers safe food handling knowledge, cleanliness and accepted preparation methods.

It takes 25 of the more serious red points to fail a routine inspection and 10 to fail a follow-up.

Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.

Establishments that need to be reinspected are listed first, followed by those that passed and do not need to be re-inspected before their next unscheduled visit.

Look online at tricityherald.com for past Tri-Cities restaurant inspections.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Bangkok Restaurant, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, April 17, follow-up, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Between The Buns (Cart), Event, Pasco, April 16, follow-up, (55 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Chuck E. Cheese, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick, April 17, follow-up, (10 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cold holding.

Churros Mia (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 16, follow-up, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Circle K (Store), 660 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, April 17, routine, (65 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, April 17, routine, (25 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Connell Food & Gas Mart (Store), 457 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, April 17, routine, (45 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Famous Dave’s, 8110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, April 17, follow-up, (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, room temperature storage.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian (Cart), Event, Pasco, April 19, follow-up, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Ninja Bistro (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 19, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Shari’s Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Apirl 18, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper raw meat handling procedures.

Sushi Ya Restaurant, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 19, follow-up, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Wendy’s, 3115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 19, routine, (50 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Bamboo Gardens, 8021 W Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 15, follow-up, (5 red, 8 blue)

Between The Buns (Cart), Event, Pasco, April 19, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., Connel, April 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, April 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Fast And Curryous (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Hot Tamales (Caterer), Event, Pasco, April 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jiggy’s Bacon Burgers (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kona Ice of Pasco (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

La Flor De Michoacán, 1830 W. Court St., Pasco, April 18, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Mami’s Spicy Ceviche (Demo), Event, Richland, April 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Richland Community Center (Commissary), 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, April 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Robert Olds Junior High School, 1051 W. Clark St., Connell, April 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos Mi Casita, Event, Pasco, April 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

The Local Coffeehouse, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, April 19, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tri-Tech Catering/Rest. Mgt. (Caterer), 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, April 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, April 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Twigs Bistro And Martini Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 17, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)