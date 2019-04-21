3 places to eat flunk their Tri-Cities health inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 18 licensed food service establishments the week of April 6-12.

Three flunked their kitchen inspections while 11 earned perfect scores.

The health district regularly scrutinizes more than 1,000 establishments on a 418-point scale for compliance with health regulations designed to prevent food-born illness.

Those receiving 25 or more red points on regular inspections or 10 on follow-ups are scheduled for extra visits. Red points are given for improper temperature control or poor personal hygiene, such as lack of hand washing or bare hand contact with food.

Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Look online at tricityherald.com for past restaurant inspections.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Bamboo Gardens, 8021 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 11, routine, (80 red, 16 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper shell egg handling practices, room temperature storage.

Between The Buns (Cart), Event, Kennewick, April 6, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Xpress Mart of Pasco (Store), 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, April 10, follow-up, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper use of hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper hot holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Barracuda Coffee Mobile (Cart), Event, Kennewick, April 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Becky’s Coffee Corner I, 1120 Meade Ave., Prosser, April 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Chela’s Ice Cream (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 7, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)





Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, April 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, April 8, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (Cart), Event, Richland, April 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mami’s Spicy Ceviche (Demo), Event, Richland, April 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Max Mart (Store), 1400 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, April 10, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Metro Mart III, 520 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, April 10, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mr. Qwik’s Gas & Goodies (Store), 2519 W. Court St., Pasco, April 10, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Olive Garden, 1420 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, April 11, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Seven-Eleven (Deli), 1504 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, April 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Seven-Eleven (Store), 1504 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, April 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Subway #21537, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, April 10, follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)

Tacos El Costeno, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, April 10, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)