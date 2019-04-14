13 Tri-Cities restaurants flunk their health inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

Thirteen restaurants failed their health checkups in the latest round of inspections by the Benton Franklin Health District.





Fourteen others earned perfect scores.

The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 food establishments serving the public, including restaurants, schools and retailers.

The 418-point scale covers topics such as cleanliness and safe food handling practices.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Those earning 25 or more red violations for issues most likely to cause food-borne illnesses are scheduled for follow-ups. It takes 10 red points on a follow-up to trigger additional visits.

Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.

Past inspections are posted at healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Doggie Style Gourmet (Cart), Event, Kennewick, April 3, follow-up, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

J’s Asian Flaming Grill, 1257 Guyer Ave., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (50 red, 23 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe foods, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian (Cart), Event, Pasco, April 5, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Olive Garden, 1450 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, April 3, follow-up, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.

Rancho Meat Market (Deli), 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, April 2, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Ron’s Food Mart (Taco Maker), 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.

Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, April 4, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, April 3, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper disposing of potentially unsafe foods, improper hot holding.

Sushi Ya Restaurant, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 2, routine, (135 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Sushi Ya Restaurant, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 4, follow-up, (130 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Taco Time/Sea Swiper, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 1, routine, (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Templeman’s Market (Meat), 6205 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 2, routine, Apr. 2 (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1833 W. Court St., Pasco, April 4, routine, (40 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Artfetti Cakes, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, April 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs (Commissary), 1412 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, April 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Brother’s Cheese Steaks (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Carmine’s, 525 W. First Ave., Kennewick, April 4, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Churros Mia (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 5, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 3109 W. Court St., Pasco, April 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Davy’s Burger Ranch, LLC, 1305 Meade Ave., Prosser, April 3, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Dollar Tree (Store), 7411 Canal Drive, Kennewick, April 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Domino’s Pizza, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, April 3, routine, (5 red, O blue)

Fresh Out The Box (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Hong’s Mongolian, 1218 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 1, routine, (10 red, 2 blue)

Island View Market & Deli (Deli), 1607 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, April 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Island View Market & Deli (Store), 1607 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, April 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jack In The Box, 3109 W. Court St., Pasco, April 4, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





McDonald’s, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, April 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)





Meals On Wheels/Kennewick, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mor Furniture For Less, 1430 Tapteal Drive, Richland, April 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Mustang Grill/Cafe Villa, 602 Seventh St., Prosser, April 3, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Natties (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1332 Jadwin Ave., Richland, April 2, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)





Prosser Food Mart (Deli), 1303 Wine Country Road, Prosser, April 3, routine, (10 red, 7 blue)

Ron’s Food Mart (Store), 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)





Subway, 2614 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Subway, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, April 2, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Swampy’s BBQ (Mobile), Event, Pasco, April 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Taco Bell, 2718 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, April 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Templeman’s Market (Deli), 6205 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Templeman’s Market (HACCP), 6205 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

The Ciao Wagon (Caterer), Event, Pasco, April 5, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)





Three Flames Mongolian Grill, 1440 W. Jadwin Ave., Richland, April 2, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)