Longtime Tri-Cities psychologist surrenders her license after state raises concerns

Richland psychologist Naughne Boyd has agreed to surrender her license to practice in Washington state.

Boyd had been licensed to treat patients in the state since 1975.

State Department of Health officials suspended her license in September after she did not comply with a disciplinary order issued in December 2017.

Issues included releasing records without client consent and relying on too little information or information of questionable reliability and validity when evaluating some clients, according to the order resolving the Department of Health case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She was ordered then to take several steps, including completing continuing education on intelligence and personality testing and practice management.

The Department of Health found in an audit that between May 2013 and October 2016 she had failed to meet the standard of care for a psychologist in the state.

Both the Department of Health and Boyd signed the order settling the case.