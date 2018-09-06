State suspends Richland psychologist’s license

State health officials have summarily suspended the license of Richland psychologist Naughne L. Boyd, saying she didn’t comply with a previous disciplinary order.
Boyd isn’t allowed to practice in the state until the matter is resolved.
She has 20 days to respond and request a hearing.
She couldn’t immediately be reached by the Herald.
The state Examining Board of Psychology in December placed restrictions on Boyd’s license, requiring her to take steps including completing additional training.
However, she didn’t meet all the requirements, state documents said.
She was accused of conducting psychological assessments that fell below the standard of care, including using inadequate diagnostic procedures in some cases and releasing some records to third parties without client consent, the state documents said.
