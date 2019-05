Leon Howard, left, and his son, Rad, and grandson Geoff prepare flowers and flags for Louis D Martin’s grave on Sunday at Sunset Gardens in Richland for Memorial Day. Martin served in the Navy in World War II and was Leon Howard’s stepfather. The Howards also decorated three other graves.

Several events and ceremonies are planned Monday for Memorial Day.