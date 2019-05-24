Tri-Cities to honor the fallen during Memorial Day weekend ceremonies

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Here is a schedule of some of the events happening in the Tri-Cities area for the Memorial Day holiday weekend:

Mueller’s Memorial Day Services - Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by VFW Post 5785.

Riverview Heights Cemetery - Monday, 9 a.m., at the cemetery located on 10th & Olympia, Kennewick.

Desert Lawn Memorial Park - Monday, 11 a.m., at cemetery located on 10th & Union, Kennewick.

Sunset Gardens - Sunday and Monday, 915 Bypass Hwy., Richland. Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Monday. Guest speaker will be Matt Boehnke, Lt. Col. U.S. Army, Ret. Sponsored by Nelson Schmunk, V.F.W. Post 12018. Sunday and Monday, 12-2 p.m., there will be free hotdogs, Snowie’s Shaved Ice and face painting by Vivid Imaginations. Over 1,000 flags will fly.

Memorial Day March & Ceremony, Monday, 7- 11:30 a.m.

Regional Veteran’s Memorial at Columbia Park and at City View Cemetery | Pasco. This year’s Memorial Day ceremony will start with a march . The march will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Regional Veterans Memorial in Columbia Park, Kennewick, (check-in at 7 a.m). From there, participants will march or ride on the caravan trailer, stopping for breaks along the way. Some participants will be carrying 100-pound packs, but that is optional. To register for the the march, contact Christopher at 509-440-9498. The ceremony at City View Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m., with West Plains Skydivers jumping at 10:15 a.m. Marchers are expected to arrive at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m. as the ceremony continues. A balloon release completes the event at 11:30 a.m.