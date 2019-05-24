Popular Badger Mountain trail still closed to hikers. Project appears to have stalled

First step of Badger Mountain Canyon Trail improvement Workers from Allstar Constuction Group Inc. start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail in Richland. Trail users can still access the 1,579-foot tall mountain during the project on the adjacent Bypass Trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers from Allstar Constuction Group Inc. start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail in Richland. Trail users can still access the 1,579-foot tall mountain during the project on the adjacent Bypass Trail.

A trailhead improvement project on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail in south Richland has stalled.

And it appears improbable the popular trail will reopen this month as planned.

The city of Richland closed the stairs leading out of Trailhead Park on April 25.

At the time, it anticipated three to four weeks of construction on a project to replace the steep and irregular basalt stairs with a more forgiving surface and more evenly spaced steps.





But on Friday, the trail remained closed.

A detour continues to direct hikers along a less steep, but longer path to the top.

A sign on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail warns hikers Friday the popular hiking trail is still closed for a construction project to replace stairs near Trailhead Park in south Richland. The city of Richland closed the trail on April 25 for the project which was originally expected to last 3 to 4 weeks. Trail users can still hike the 1,579-foot mountain using the Bypass Trail. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Construction appears to have stalled at the lower end of the trail where the cement stairs abruptly end and a steep gravel path leads the rest of the way to the bottom.

Allstar Construction Group of Richland was installing the stairs. Its crews and equipment are no longer at the site.

City officials did not respond to requests for information about the reason for the delay.

Friends of Badger Mountain posted on its website Friday about the delay.

Workers from Allstar Construction Group start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail on Monday at the popular hiking spot near Trailhead Park in south Richland. The city closed the trail on April 25 for 3 to 4 weeks but people can still hike the 1,579-foot mountain using the Bypass Trail. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

“We will provide updates here and on our website when we hear any news about the project’s status,” said the post.

The city included $40,000 for the project in its 2019 budget.

Trail users can still access the 1,579-foot mountain using the Bypass Trail.

Friends of Badger Mountain recommends users walk around the steps on the newly extended Sagebrush Trail.