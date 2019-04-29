Stair replacement project takes first step

First step of Badger Mountain Canyon Trail improvement Workers from Allstar Constuction Group Inc. start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail in Richland. Trail users can still access the 1,579-foot tall mountain during the project on the adjacent Bypass Trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers from Allstar Constuction Group Inc. start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail in Richland. Trail users can still access the 1,579-foot tall mountain during the project on the adjacent Bypass Trail.

Workers from Allstar Construction Group start replacing stairs on the Badger Mountain Canyon Trail on Monday at the popular hiking spot near Trailhead Park in south Richland.

The city of Richland closed the trail on April 25 for 3 to 4 weeks.

Trail users can still hike the 1,579-foot mountain using the Bypass Trail.

The $40,000 trailhead project was included in the city’s $269 million budget for 2019.

