Kennewick seeks applicants to serve out the term of Steve Young’s City Council seat

Kennewick will accept applications next week for the council seat vacated by the death of Steve Young.

The City Council set the replacement process in motion Tuesday at a somber business meeting marked by a touching tribute to the former mayor and a vote to memorialize him in a resolution.

The council ordered flags in the city to fly at half staff on Friday, the day of Young’s memorial service.

The Position 7 seat is an at-large post, meaning candidates may live anywhere in the city. Interest in the council has been high in recent months.

In January, a record 31 candidates applied for the seat vacated by Matt Boehnke when he was elected to the Washington Legislature.

The city will advertise the Position 7 opening on Sunday, with an application deadline of June 3. All candidates will be interviewed on June 8. The City Council will select an appointee at that time or soon after.

Position 7 is up for election this year and has 4 candidates in addition to Young, who filed to run for re-election two days before his death. The winner of the Nov. 7 general election will be seated once the results are certified on Nov. 26.

Candidates running for election to the four-year position are Lindy Verhei, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, James “Jim” Millbauer and Russel De. Gesso.

Young’s name will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

Former Mayor Vic Epperly filed for the race Friday but withdrew Monday.

Anyone may seek appointment to the council, regardless of their status as candidates for election. The appointment will last about five months.

Applications can be filed through the city’s board vacancies page at go2kennewick.com once it is posted.