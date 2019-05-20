Memorial services are Friday for former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young

Remembering former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young Kennewick Mayor Don Britain remembers his friend and colleague Steve Young, who was Kennewick’s second-longest serving mayor. Young, currently serving as a city councilman, died May 16 following a battle with cancer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Mayor Don Britain remembers his friend and colleague Steve Young, who was Kennewick’s second-longest serving mayor. Young, currently serving as a city councilman, died May 16 following a battle with cancer.

Services for former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd., Richland.

Young, 69, died May 16 from cancer complications.

He was appointed to the Kennewick City Council in December 2008. He was city’s second longest serving mayor, in the position from 2009 to 2017.

Steve Young

In 2018, he stepped down from the role but retained his seat on the city council. He had planned to run for re-election this year.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations to the Kennewick Police Department Foundation’s Community Cares Fund.