Former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young dies

Steve Young represents the city of Kennewick at an event helping introduce the sport of golf and soccer. Young, most recently a Kennewick city councilman, was at the time the Kennewick mayor. Tri-City Herald File

Former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young died Thursday from complications while fighting cancer.

Young currently was a council member and filed this week to run for re-election.

Police Chief Ken Hohenberg on Thursday evening called Young an “utmost professional and a really great mayor during his tenure.”

Young was picked as mayor by the Kennewick City Council in 2009, shortly after being appointed to the council to succeed former Mayor Jim Beaver, now a Benton County commissioner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Young served as mayor until the start of 2018, making him the city’s second-longest serving mayor.

“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce Councilman Steve Young passed away today due to complications from a recent illness,” said a city statement released late Thursday. “The entire city of Kennewick family mourns this loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to Steve Young’s family.”

Steve Young

City Manager Marie Mosley said, “Councilman Young had the ability to create a vision for our community, advocate for the vision and then follow-through to implement that vision. There are many examples of this such as the Southridge Local Revitalization Area, Three Rivers Convention Center, Vista Entertainment District and embracing our partnerships to see the vision become a reality.”

“I truly cannot think of an area in Kennewick that doesn’t have some mark from Councilmember Young,” she said in the statement.

The city noted Young’s long record of being an engaged public servant, his volunteer work and the philanthropic donations he and his wife Anita made.

“The city of Kennewick has been blessed to have someone like Councilman Steve Young who has given so much, served so tirelessly, and has been an ambassador for the citizens of Kennewick like no other!” said the statement.