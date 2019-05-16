Local
As filing week deadline nears, city council races in the Tri-Cities heat up
The 2019 election is a nonpartisan affair focused on city councils, school boards and the like.
But the race to succeed Mayor Matt Watkins on the Pasco City Council offers hints of partisanship after a Franklin County Republican Party official threw his hat in the ring Thursday.
Friday is the deadline to file to run for office.
Patrick Guettner, the Republican, will face Zahra Roach, who ran in 2018 as a Democrat for the Franklin County Commission seat now held by Clint Didier. The two could be joined by additional candidates.
Watkins, elected mayor by his council peers, is not seeking re-election to Position 7, which is an at-large seat.
In other noteworthy filing week developments, two Richland City Council seats now have three candidates.
Wendi Warner joined the race for Position 1, challenging Mayor Bob Thompson and veteran candidate Kalen Finn.
Lisa Thomas joined the race for Position 5, challenging incumbent Phillip Lemley and veteran candidate Mike Luzzo.
All Richland council seats are elected from the city at-large rather than individual districts.
At the close of business Thursday, 109 candidates had filed for 77 of the 102 seats up for election this year in the Mid-Columbia. Twenty-four races had no candidates, down from 30 on Wednesday.
The following are the candidates who had filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Thursday. New additions are in italics. Candidates are added when they file, not when they announce.
City Councils
Kennewick, Pos. 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger
Kennewick, Pos. 6 (open), Brad Beauchamp.
Kennewick, Pos. 7, Lindy Verhei, challenger, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, challenger, Steve Young, incumbent
Richland, Pos. 1, Kalen Finn, challenger, Robert Thompson, incumbent, Wendi Warner, challenger
Richland, Pos. 2, Brad Anderson, incumbent, Larry Stanley, challenger
Richland, Pos. 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger, Lisa Thomas, challenger
Richland, Pos. 6, Terry Christensen, incumbent, Kyle Palmer, challenger
Pasco, Pos. 2, Ruben Alvarado, incumbent
Pasco, Pos. 5, David Milne, incumbent, Isaac “Ike” Myhrum, challenger
Pasco, Pos. 7 (open), Zahra Roach, Patrick Guettner
West Richland, Pos. 5, David M. Fetto, incumbent
West Richland, Pos. 6, Fred Brink, incumbent
West Richland, Pos. 7, Ken Stoker, incumbent, Kate Moran, challenger
Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, challenger
Benton City, Pos. 3 (open), John Derderian
Benton City, Pos. 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith
Benton City, Pos. 5, Michelle McLeod, challenger, Jake Mokler, incumbent
Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 4, Robert Elder, incumbent, Robert McGraw, challenger
Prosser, Pos. 5, Mary Ruth Edwards, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 6, Steven Becken, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 7, Stephanie Groom, incumbent
Connell, Pos. 5, Ray H. Minor, incumbent; KaTrina Kunkel, challenger
Connell, Pos. 6, Jesse Mandler, Shelly Oelkers Harper
Mesa, Pos. 1, Jim Cronenwett, incumbent, Chiloe Chervenell, challenger
Mesa, Pos. 2, No candidate
Mesa Pos. 3, Elizabeth Castro, incumbent
Mesa Pos. 4, Merlin Giesbrecht, incumbent
Kahlotus, Pos. 4, Corrected Jim Hagans, incumbent
Kahlotus, Pos. 5, James D. Herron
Kahlotus, Pos. 6, Shirley Ayers, incumbent,
School Boards
Kennewick, Pos. 3, Ron Mabry, incumbent, Tony M. Ashton, challenger
Kennewick, Pos. 4, James Langford, David Chumney, Michael Connors
Kennewick, Pos. 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik
Pasco, Pos. 1, Scott Lehrman, incumbent
Pasco, Pos. 2, Steven Castellano
Richland, Pos. 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop
Richland, Pos. 4, Jay Clough, Lloyd Becker
Richland, Pos. 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner
Finley, Pos. 1 and 2, No candidates
Finley, Pos. 3, Julie Bussell, incumbent
Finley, Pos 4, Tim Goforth
North Franklin, Pos. 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker, incumbent
North Franklin, Pos. 2, Terry A. Utecht, incumbent
North Franklin, Pos. 5, No candidate
Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 1, Julie Rheinschmidt
Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 4, Dale Thornton
Prosser, Pos. 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas
Prosser, Pos. 2, Andy Howe, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 5, Scott Hunt
Othello, Pos. 2, Rob Simmons, incumbent
Othello, Pos. 4, Isauro “JR” Pruneda
Othello, Pos. 5, No candidate
Grandview, Pos. 1,
Antonio E. Sanchez, incumbent
Grandview, Pos. 3, Elizabeth Alba, incumbent
Grandview, Pos 4, Jessica Trevino, incumbent
Paterson, Pos. 3, Ryan Munn
Paterson, Pos. 4, Sarah Maddox, incumbent
Paterson, Pos. 5: No candidate
Star, Pos. 1, Reed Wiswall, incumbent
Star, Pos. 2 and 3, No candidates
Washtucna, Pos. 1 and 3, No candidates
Ports
Port of Benton, Pos. 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger
Port of Kennewick, Pos. 2, Thomas Moak, incumbent
Port of Pasco, Pos. 2, Jean Ryckman, incumbent
Port of Kahlotus, Pos. 1, Richard E. Halversen, incumbent
Fire Districts
Benton Fire 1, Pos. 3, Scott Carpenter, David Jenkins
Benton Fire 2, Pos. 2, Steve Rouse
Benton Fire 4, Pos. 2, Ralph Russell,
incumbent, Garrett Goodwin, challenger
Benton Fire 5, Pos. 2, Wayne Mercer
Benton Fire 6, Pos. 2, No candidate
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 1,
Max E. Benitz Jr., incumbent
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 2, Shane Williams, incumbent
Franklin Fire 1, Pos. 2 and 3, No candidates
Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 3 and 5, No candidates
Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 4, Arthur J. Roach
Franklin Fire 3, Pos. 2, Gary W. Larsen, incumbent
Franklin Fire 4, Pos. 3, No candidate
Franklin Fire 5, Positions 1, 2 and 3, No candidates
Specialty
Benton County Well Water, Pos. 1, Wayne Mercer
Benton County Well Water, Pos. 2, Randy Mercer
Plymouth Water, Pos. 2, No candidate
Tri-City Estates Water, Pos. 2, No candidate
Basin City Water-Sewer, Pos. 1, No candidate
Kennewick Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Steve Blodgett, incumbent
Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 5, Wanda Briggs, incumbent
Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 6, Rick Reil, incumbent
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Brandon Bowden
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur, incumbent
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent
Franklin Hospital 1, Pos. 2, No candidate
Franklin Cemetery 1, Pos. 1,
Connie Smith, incumbent
Franklin Cemetery 2, Pos. 3, Lori Stiner, incumbent
