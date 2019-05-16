As filing week deadline nears, city council races in the Tri-Cities heat up

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

The 2019 election is a nonpartisan affair focused on city councils, school boards and the like.

But the race to succeed Mayor Matt Watkins on the Pasco City Council offers hints of partisanship after a Franklin County Republican Party official threw his hat in the ring Thursday.

Friday is the deadline to file to run for office.

Patrick Guettner, the Republican, will face Zahra Roach, who ran in 2018 as a Democrat for the Franklin County Commission seat now held by Clint Didier. The two could be joined by additional candidates.

Watkins, elected mayor by his council peers, is not seeking re-election to Position 7, which is an at-large seat.

In other noteworthy filing week developments, two Richland City Council seats now have three candidates.





Wendi Warner joined the race for Position 1, challenging Mayor Bob Thompson and veteran candidate Kalen Finn.

Lisa Thomas joined the race for Position 5, challenging incumbent Phillip Lemley and veteran candidate Mike Luzzo.

All Richland council seats are elected from the city at-large rather than individual districts.

At the close of business Thursday, 109 candidates had filed for 77 of the 102 seats up for election this year in the Mid-Columbia. Twenty-four races had no candidates, down from 30 on Wednesday.

The following are the candidates who had filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Thursday. New additions are in italics. Candidates are added when they file, not when they announce.

City Councils

Kennewick, Pos. 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger

Kennewick, Pos. 6 (open), Brad Beauchamp.

Kennewick, Pos. 7, Lindy Verhei, challenger, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, challenger, Steve Young, incumbent

Richland, Pos. 1, Kalen Finn, challenger, Robert Thompson, incumbent, Wendi Warner, challenger

Richland, Pos. 2, Brad Anderson, incumbent, Larry Stanley, challenger

Richland, Pos. 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger, Lisa Thomas, challenger

Richland, Pos. 6, Terry Christensen, incumbent, Kyle Palmer, challenger

Pasco, Pos. 2, Ruben Alvarado, incumbent

Pasco, Pos. 5, David Milne, incumbent, Isaac “Ike” Myhrum, challenger

Pasco, Pos. 7 (open), Zahra Roach, Patrick Guettner

West Richland, Pos. 5, David M. Fetto, incumbent

West Richland, Pos. 6, Fred Brink, incumbent

West Richland, Pos. 7, Ken Stoker, incumbent, Kate Moran, challenger

Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, challenger

Benton City, Pos. 3 (open), John Derderian





Benton City, Pos. 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith

Benton City, Pos. 5, Michelle McLeod, challenger, Jake Mokler, incumbent

Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor, incumbent

Prosser, Pos. 4, Robert Elder, incumbent, Robert McGraw, challenger

Prosser, Pos. 5, Mary Ruth Edwards, incumbent

Prosser, Pos. 6, Steven Becken, incumbent

Prosser, Pos. 7, Stephanie Groom, incumbent

Connell, Pos. 5, Ray H. Minor, incumbent; KaTrina Kunkel, challenger





Connell, Pos. 6, Jesse Mandler, Shelly Oelkers Harper

Mesa, Pos. 1, Jim Cronenwett, incumbent, Chiloe Chervenell, challenger

Mesa, Pos. 2, No candidate

Mesa Pos. 3, Elizabeth Castro, incumbent

Mesa Pos. 4, Merlin Giesbrecht, incumbent

Kahlotus, Pos. 4, Corrected Jim Hagans, incumbent

Kahlotus, Pos. 5, James D. Herron

Kahlotus, Pos. 6, Shirley Ayers, incumbent,

School Boards

Kennewick, Pos. 3, Ron Mabry, incumbent, Tony M. Ashton, challenger

Kennewick, Pos. 4, James Langford, David Chumney, Michael Connors

Kennewick, Pos. 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik

Pasco, Pos. 1, Scott Lehrman, incumbent

Pasco, Pos. 2, Steven Castellano

Richland, Pos. 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop

Richland, Pos. 4, Jay Clough, Lloyd Becker

Richland, Pos. 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner

Finley, Pos. 1 and 2, No candidates

Finley, Pos. 3, Julie Bussell, incumbent

Finley, Pos 4, Tim Goforth





North Franklin, Pos. 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker, incumbent

North Franklin, Pos. 2, Terry A. Utecht, incumbent

North Franklin, Pos. 5, No candidate

Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 1, Julie Rheinschmidt

Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 4, Dale Thornton

Prosser, Pos. 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas

Prosser, Pos. 2, Andy Howe, incumbent

Prosser, Pos. 5, Scott Hunt

Othello, Pos. 2, Rob Simmons, incumbent

Othello, Pos. 4, Isauro “JR” Pruneda

Othello, Pos. 5, No candidate

Grandview, Pos. 1,



Antonio E. Sanchez, incumbent

Grandview, Pos. 3, Elizabeth Alba, incumbent

Grandview, Pos 4, Jessica Trevino, incumbent

Paterson, Pos. 3, Ryan Munn

Paterson, Pos. 4, Sarah Maddox, incumbent

Paterson, Pos. 5: No candidate

Star, Pos. 1, Reed Wiswall, incumbent

Star, Pos. 2 and 3, No candidates

Washtucna, Pos. 1 and 3, No candidates

Ports

Port of Benton, Pos. 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger

Port of Kennewick, Pos. 2, Thomas Moak, incumbent

Port of Pasco, Pos. 2, Jean Ryckman, incumbent

Port of Kahlotus, Pos. 1, Richard E. Halversen, incumbent

Fire Districts

Benton Fire 1, Pos. 3, Scott Carpenter, David Jenkins

Benton Fire 2, Pos. 2, Steve Rouse

Benton Fire 4, Pos. 2, Ralph Russell,



incumbent, Garrett Goodwin, challenger





Benton Fire 5, Pos. 2, Wayne Mercer

Benton Fire 6, Pos. 2, No candidate

West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 1,



Max E. Benitz Jr., incumbent

West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 2, Shane Williams, incumbent

Franklin Fire 1, Pos. 2 and 3, No candidates

Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 3 and 5, No candidates

Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 4, Arthur J. Roach

Franklin Fire 3, Pos. 2, Gary W. Larsen, incumbent

Franklin Fire 4, Pos. 3, No candidate

Franklin Fire 5, Positions 1, 2 and 3, No candidates

Specialty

Benton County Well Water, Pos. 1, Wayne Mercer

Benton County Well Water, Pos. 2, Randy Mercer

Plymouth Water, Pos. 2, No candidate

Tri-City Estates Water, Pos. 2, No candidate

Basin City Water-Sewer, Pos. 1, No candidate

Kennewick Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Steve Blodgett, incumbent

Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 5, Wanda Briggs, incumbent

Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 6, Rick Reil, incumbent

Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Brandon Bowden

Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur, incumbent

Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent

Franklin Hospital 1, Pos. 2, No candidate

Franklin Cemetery 1, Pos. 1,



Connie Smith, incumbent

Franklin Cemetery 2, Pos. 3, Lori Stiner, incumbent

Track Benton County filings at bit.ly/BentonElections2019Candidates and Franklin County filings at bit.ly/FranklinElections201