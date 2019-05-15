Local
Halfway through filing week, nearly a third of Mid-Columbia races have no candidate
For those who have ever entertained dreams of running for public office, now is the time.
Midway through filing week, no one has filed to run in 30 of the 102 Mid-Columbia posts up for election.
While the numbers will improve as last-minute candidates turn in their paperwork by Friday’s deadline, it’s a striking reminder that self-government depends on citizens running for elected office.
Rural school boards and fire districts seemed to have the most difficulty attracting candidates, but a smattering of city council posts from Mesa to Benton City were begging for candidates Wednesday evening.
To date, 95 new and returning candidates have filed to run in 72 races in Benton and Franklin counties. There were no candidates in 25 Franklin County races and nine Benton County contests at the close of business.
Wednesday brought several noteworthy additions to the 2019 campaign season.
Richland Mayor Bob Thompson filed to retain his Position 1 City Council seat. He has one challenger so far, Kalen Finn.
Pasco City Councilman David Milne drew a challenger in Isaac “Ike” Myhrum for Position 5.
Lloyd Becker, who ran for Richland City Council two years ago, is back. He filed to run for Position 5 on the Richland School Board. He joins Jay Clough. Incumbent Brett Amidan has not filed.
Here is a list of the candidates who have filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Wednesday.
The list now includes positions without candidates. New additions listed in italics.
Check back for updates.
City Councils
Kennewick, Pos. 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger
Kennewick, Pos. 6 (open), Brad Beauchamp.
Kennewick, Pos. 7, Lindy Verhei, challenger, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, challenger, Steve Young, incumbent
Richland, Pos. 1, Kalen Finn, challenger, Robert Thompson, incumbent
Richland, Pos. 2, Brad Anderson, incumbent, Larry Stanley, challenger
Richland, Pos. 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger
Richland, Pos. 6, Terry Christensen, incumbent
Pasco, Pos. 2, Ruben Alvarado, incumbent
Pasco, Pos. 5, David Milne, incumbent, Isaac “Ike” Myhrum, challenger
Pasco, Pos. 7 (open), Zahra Roach
West Richland, Pos. 5, David M. Fetto, incumbent
West Richland, Pos. 6, Fred Brink, incumbent
West Richland, Pos. 7, Ken Stoker, incumbent, Kate Moran, challenger
Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, challenger
Benton City, Pos. 3 (open), John Derderian
Benton City, Pos. 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith
Benton City, Pos. 5, No candidate
Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 4, Robert Elder, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 5, Mary Ruth Edwards, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 6, Steven Becken, incumbent
Prosser, Pos. 7, Stephanie Groom, incumbent
Connell, Pos. 5, Ray H. Minor, incumbent; KaTrina Kunkel, challenger
Connell, Pos. 6, Jesse Mandler, Shelly Oelkers Harper
Mesa, Pos. 1, Jim Cronenwett, incumbent
Mesa, Pos. 2, No candidate
Mesa Pos. 3, Elizabeth Castro, incumbent
Mesa Pos. 4, Merlin Giesbrecht, incumbent
Kahlotus, Pos. 4, Corrected Jim Hagans, incumbent
Kahlotus, Pos. 5, No candidate
Kahlotus, Pos. 6, Shirley Ayers, incumbent,
School Boards
Kennewick, Pos. 3, Ron Mabry, incumbent, Tony M. Ashton, challenger
Kennewick, Pos. 4, James Langford, David Chumney, Michael Connors
Kennewick, Pos. 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik
Pasco, Pos. 1, Scott Lehrman, incumbent
Pasco, Pos. 2, Steven Castellano
Richland, Pos. 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop
Richland, Pos. 4, Jay Clough, Lloyd Becker
Richland, Pos. 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner
Finley, Pos. 3, Julie Bussell
Finley, Pos. 1, 2 and 4: No candidates
North Franklin, Pos. 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker, incumbent
North Franklin, Pos. 2, Terry A. Utecht, incumbent
North Franklin, Pos. 5, No candidate
Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 1, Julie Rheinschmidt
Kiona-Benton City, Pos. 4, Dale Thornton
Prosser, Pos. 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas
Prosser, Pos. 2, No candidate
Prosser, Pos. 5, Scott Hunt
Othello, Pos. 2, Rob Simmons, incumbent
Othello, Pos. 4 and 5, No candidates
Grandview, Pos. 1, Antonio E. Sanchez, incumbent
Grandview, Pos. 3, Elizabeth Alba, incumbent
Grandview, Pos 4, Jessica Trevino, incumbent
Paterson, Pos. 3, Ryan Munn
Paterson, Pos. 4, Sarah Maddox, incumbent
Paterson, Pos. 5: No candidate
Star, Pos. 1, 2 and 3, No candidates
Washtucna, Pos. 1 and 3, No candidates
Ports
Port of Benton, Pos. 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger
Port of Kennewick, Pos. 2, Thomas Moak, incumbent
Port of Pasco, Pos. 2, Jean Ryckman, incumbent
Port of Kahlotus, Pos. 1, Richard E. Halversen, incumbent
Fire Districts
Benton Fire 1, Pos. 3, Scott Carpenter
Benton Fire 2, Pos. 2, Steve Rouse
Benton Fire 4, Pos. 2, Ralph Russell, incumbent, Garrett Goodwin, challenger
Benton Fire 5, Pos. 2, Wayne Mercer
Benton Fire 6, Pos. 2, No candidate
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 1, Max E. Benitz Jr., incumbent
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Pos. 2, Shane Williams, incumbent
Franklin Fire 1, Pos. 2 and 3, No candidates
Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 3 and 5, No candidates
Franklin Fire 2, Pos. 4, Arthur J. Roach
Franklin Fire 3, Pos. 2, Gary W. Larsen, incumbent
Franklin Fire 4, Pos. 3, No candidate
Franklin Fire 5, Positions 1, 2 and 3, No candidates
Specialty
Benton County Well Water, Pos. 1, Wayne Mercer
Benton County Well Water, Pos. 2, Randy Mercer
Plymouth Water, Pos. 2, No candidate
Tri-City Estates Water, Pos. 2, No candidate
Basin City Water-Sewer, Pos. 1, No candidate
Kennewick Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Steve Blodgett, incumbent
Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 5, Wanda Briggs, incumbent
Kennewick Public Hospital , Pos. 6, Rick Reil, incumbent
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 4, Brandon Bowden
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur, incumbent
Prosser Public Hospital, Pos. 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent
Franklin Hospital 1, Pos. 2, No candidate
Franklin Cemetery 1, Pos. 1, Connie Smith, incumbent
Franklin Cemetery 2, Pos. 3, Lori Stiner, incumbent
