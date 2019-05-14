Local
High-profile Tri-Cities races draw candidates as election filing week heats up
Three Mid-Columbia races have drawn three candidates — two in Kennewick and one in Richland — as filing week continues in Washington state.
More than 100 seats on local city councils, school boards, port commissions, fire boards, hospital boards and cemetery boards are up for grabs in 2019. Candidates have until Friday to file.
Races with three or more candidates will be winnowed to two in the Aug. 6 primary.
Kennewick City Council
The at-large seat vacated when Matt Boehnke was elected to the state House attracted another challenger Tuesday.
Brandon Pocasangre became the second challenger for the seat held by appointed incumbent Chuck Torelli. He joins Chariss Warner.
All three applied to succeed Boehnke in January, with Torelli winning the appointment on a split vote.
In the race for Position 7, Councilman Steve Young ended speculation about whether he will seek re-election when he filed Tuesday.
He is being challenged by Lindy Verhei and Radona “Liz” Deveraux, who filed Monday. Young came under criticism for his involvement in litigation involving him and his former employer, Mission Support Alliance.
A former employee won an $8.1 million verdict against Young and the Hanford contractor after suing for harassment.
The case triggered a recall attempt against Young and infighting over the council’s decision last fall to pay Young’s legal bill in the recall case.
The Position 6 seat being vacated by Paul Parish has just one candidate so far, builder Brad Beauchamp. Beauchamp previously applied for appointment to Boehnke’s seat.
Richland School Board
There is a three-way contest to represent District 5.
Incumbent Jill Oldson is being challenged by Rama Devagupta, a Kennewick teacher, and Lori Wasner, who has raised questions about school district funding priorities.
Here is a list of the candidates who have filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Tuesday. New additions listed in italics.
Check for updates throughout the week as additional candidates file for races in the Tri-Cities region.
City Councils
Kennewick, Position 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger
Kennewick, Position 6, Brad Beauchamp.
Kennewick, Position 7, Lindy Verhei, challenger, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, challenger, Steve Young, incumbent
Richland, Position 1, Kalen Finn
Richland, Position 2, Incumbent Brad Anderson, challenger Larry Stanley
Richland, Position 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger
Richland, Position 6, Terry Christensen
Pasco, Position 2, Ruben Alvarado
Pasco, Position 5, David Milne
Pasco, Position 7, Zahra Roach
West Richland, Position 6, Fred Brink
West Richland, Position 7, Ken Stoker, Kate Moran
Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, incumbent councilman (Position 3)
Benton City, Position 3, John Derderian
Benton City, Position 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith
Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor
Prosser, Position 5, Mary Ruth Edwards
Prosser, Position 6, Steven Becken
Prosser, Position 7, Stephanie Groom
Connell, Position 5, Ray H. Minor, KaTrina Kunkel
Connell, Position 6, Jesse Mandler
Mesa, Position 1, Jim Cronenwett
Kahlotus, Position 5, James C. Hagans
Kahlotus, Position 6, Shirley Ayers
School Boards
Kennewick, Position 4, James Langford, David Chumney
Kennewick, Position 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik
Pasco, Position 1, Scott Lehrman
Pasco, Position 2, Steven Castellano
Richland, Position 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop
Richland, Position 4, Jay Clough
Richland, Position 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner
Finley, Position 3, Julie Bussell
North Franklin, Position 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker
North Franklin, Position 2, Terry A. Utecht
Kiona-Benton City, Position 1, Julie Rheinschmidt
Kiona-Benton City, Position 4, Dale Thornton
Prosser, Position 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas
Prosser, Position 5, Scott Hunt
Othello, Position 2, Rob Simmons
Grandview, District 1, Antonio E. Sanchez
Ports
Port of Benton, District 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger
Port of Kennewick, District 2, Thomas Moak
Port of Pasco, District 2, Jean Ryckman
Port of Kahlotus, District 1, Richard E. Halversen
Fire Districts
Benton Fire 1, Position 3, Scott Carpenter
Benton Fire 2, Position 2, Steve Rouse
Benton Fire 4, Position 2, Ralph Russell
Benton Fire 5, Position 2, Wayne Mercer
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Position 1, Max E. Benitz Jr.
West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Position 2, Shane Williams
Franklin Fire 3, Position 2, Gary W. Larsen
Specialty
Benton County Well Water District, Position 1, Wayne Mercer
Benton County Well Water District, Position 2, Randy Mercer
Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 4, Steve Blodgett
Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 5, Wanda Briggs
Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 6, Rick Reil
Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 4, Brandon Bowden
Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur
Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent
Franklin Cemetery District 1, Position 1, Connie Smith, incumbent
Track Benton County filings at bit.ly/BentonElections2019Candidates and Franklin County filings at bit.ly/FranklinElections2019Candidates
