High-profile Tri-Cities races draw candidates as election filing week heats up

Three Mid-Columbia races have drawn three candidates — two in Kennewick and one in Richland — as filing week continues in Washington state.

More than 100 seats on local city councils, school boards, port commissions, fire boards, hospital boards and cemetery boards are up for grabs in 2019. Candidates have until Friday to file.

Races with three or more candidates will be winnowed to two in the Aug. 6 primary.

Kennewick City Council

The at-large seat vacated when Matt Boehnke was elected to the state House attracted another challenger Tuesday.





Brandon Pocasangre became the second challenger for the seat held by appointed incumbent Chuck Torelli. He joins Chariss Warner.

All three applied to succeed Boehnke in January, with Torelli winning the appointment on a split vote.

In the race for Position 7, Councilman Steve Young ended speculation about whether he will seek re-election when he filed Tuesday.

He is being challenged by Lindy Verhei and Radona “Liz” Deveraux, who filed Monday. Young came under criticism for his involvement in litigation involving him and his former employer, Mission Support Alliance.

A former employee won an $8.1 million verdict against Young and the Hanford contractor after suing for harassment.

The case triggered a recall attempt against Young and infighting over the council’s decision last fall to pay Young’s legal bill in the recall case.

The Position 6 seat being vacated by Paul Parish has just one candidate so far, builder Brad Beauchamp. Beauchamp previously applied for appointment to Boehnke’s seat.

Richland School Board

There is a three-way contest to represent District 5.

Incumbent Jill Oldson is being challenged by Rama Devagupta, a Kennewick teacher, and Lori Wasner, who has raised questions about school district funding priorities.

Here is a list of the candidates who have filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Tuesday. New additions listed in italics.

City Councils

Kennewick, Position 5, Chuck Torelli, incumbent, Chariss Warner, challenger, Brandon Pocasangre, challenger

Kennewick, Position 6, Brad Beauchamp.

Kennewick, Position 7, Lindy Verhei, challenger, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, challenger, Steve Young, incumbent

Richland, Position 1, Kalen Finn

Richland, Position 2, Incumbent Brad Anderson, challenger Larry Stanley

Richland, Position 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger

Richland, Position 6, Terry Christensen

Pasco, Position 2, Ruben Alvarado

Pasco, Position 5, David Milne

Pasco, Position 7, Zahra Roach

West Richland, Position 6, Fred Brink

West Richland, Position 7, Ken Stoker, Kate Moran

Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, incumbent councilman (Position 3)

Benton City, Position 3, John Derderian





Benton City, Position 4, Keila Gordon, Connie Meredith

Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor

Prosser, Position 5, Mary Ruth Edwards

Prosser, Position 6, Steven Becken

Prosser, Position 7, Stephanie Groom

Connell, Position 5, Ray H. Minor, KaTrina Kunkel





Connell, Position 6, Jesse Mandler

Mesa, Position 1, Jim Cronenwett

Kahlotus, Position 5, James C. Hagans

Kahlotus, Position 6, Shirley Ayers

School Boards

Kennewick, Position 4, James Langford, David Chumney

Kennewick, Position 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik

Pasco, Position 1, Scott Lehrman

Pasco, Position 2, Steven Castellano

Richland, Position 3, Rick Donahoe, Matthew J. Bishop

Richland, Position 4, Jay Clough

Richland, Position 5, Jill M. Oldson, Rama Devagupta, Lori Wasner

Finley, Position 3, Julie Bussell

North Franklin, Position 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker

North Franklin, Position 2, Terry A. Utecht

Kiona-Benton City, Position 1, Julie Rheinschmidt

Kiona-Benton City, Position 4, Dale Thornton

Prosser, Position 1, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas

Prosser, Position 5, Scott Hunt

Othello, Position 2, Rob Simmons

Grandview, District 1, Antonio E. Sanchez

Ports

Port of Benton, District 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger

Port of Kennewick, District 2, Thomas Moak

Port of Pasco, District 2, Jean Ryckman

Port of Kahlotus, District 1, Richard E. Halversen

Fire Districts

Benton Fire 1, Position 3, Scott Carpenter

Benton Fire 2, Position 2, Steve Rouse

Benton Fire 4, Position 2, Ralph Russell





Benton Fire 5, Position 2, Wayne Mercer

West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Position 1, Max E. Benitz Jr.

West Benton Regional Fire Authority, Position 2, Shane Williams

Franklin Fire 3, Position 2, Gary W. Larsen

Specialty

Benton County Well Water District, Position 1, Wayne Mercer

Benton County Well Water District, Position 2, Randy Mercer

Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 4, Steve Blodgett

Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 5, Wanda Briggs

Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 6, Rick Reil

Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 4, Brandon Bowden

Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur

Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 6, Stephen Kenny, incumbent

Franklin Cemetery District 1, Position 1, Connie Smith, incumbent

Track Benton County filings at bit.ly/BentonElections2019Candidates and Franklin County filings at bit.ly/FranklinElections2019Candidates