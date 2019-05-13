Elections
Check out who’s running for political office in the Mid-Columbia
City council races in Tri-Cities are starting to fill up with candidates as election filing week arrives in the state.
Two spots on the Kennewick City Council and one each in Richland and West Richland have drawn at least two candidates, giving voters a choice when they head to the polls for the Aug. 6 primary.
In the Mid-Columbia, more than 100 nonpartisan posts are up for grabs.
Here’s a look at how some of the political races are shaping up, with the caveat that more candidates could emerge by Friday’s deadline to file with the county auditor.
Kennewick City Council
Incumbent Councilman Chuck Torelli is being challenged by Chariss Warner for Position 5, an at-large post representing the entire city.
Torelli is a retired Hanford worker and former city planning commissioner who was appointed to the position vacated when Matt Boehnke was elected to the Legislature.
Warner is ministries director at the Union Gospel Mission.
Like Torelli, she was one of a record 31 people who applied to succeed Boehnke. She was one of the leading contenders but lost on a split council vote to Torelli.
In Position 7, the at-large seat held by Steve Young, drew two candidates, including Lindy Verhei, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and later applied for Boehnke’s seat.
Radona “Liz” Deveraux, who has advocated for Kennewick to consider becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary, is running for the post as well.
Young has said he was considering seeking re-election but had not filed Monday afternoon.
Richland City Council
Veteran Councilman Phil Lemley drew a challenger in Mike Luzzo for his at-large Position 5 seat.
Lemley is a retired Hanford engineer known for his tireless work representing the city on civic boards. He pushed the city to embrace inclusiveness and later launched a one-man campaign to draft Richland native Jim Mattis, former Secretary of Defense, to run for president.
Luzzo is the older brother of former Richland City Councilwoman Dori Luzzo Gilmour. He ran for council in 2016 but lost in the primary in the race for the seat now held by Ryan Lukson.
Luzzo is interested in zoning, fair taxation and enticing business to fill vacancies in Richland’s downtown core. He wants to explore a bridge from north Richland to Pasco and relieving congestion on Highway 240.
West Richland City Council
West Richland, incumbent Ken Stoker has a challenger in Kate Moran, who announced she would run in 2019 as soon as she lost her prior bid, for his Position 7 seat.
Here is a list of the candidates who have filed for election in Benton and Franklin counties as of Monday. Check back for updates throughout the week.
City Councils
Kennewick, Position 5, Chuck Torelli, incument, Chariss Warner, challenger.
Kennewick, Position 6, Brad Beauchamp.
Kennewick, Position 7, Lindy Verhei, Radona “Liz” Deveraux
Richland, Position 1, Kalen Finn
Richland, Position 2, Brad Anderson
Richland, Position 5, Phillip R. Lemley, incumbent, Mike Luzzo, challenger
Richland, Position 6, Terry Christensen
Pasco, Position 2, Ruben Alvarado
Pasco, Position 5, David Milne
Pasco, Position 7, Zahra Roach
Benton City Mayor, Linda Lehman, incumbent, David Sandretto, incumbent councilman (Position 3)
Prosser Mayor, Randy Taylor
Prosser, Position 6, Steven Becken
West Richland, Position 6, Fred Brink
West Richland, Position 7, Ken Stoker, Kate Moran
Connell, Position 5, Ray H. Minor
Connell, Position 6, Jesse Mandler
Kahlotus, Position 5, James C. Hagans
Kahlotus, Position 6, Shirley Ayers
School Boards
Kennewick, Position 4, James Langford
Kennewick, Position 5, Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, Diane Sundvik
Pasco, Position 1, Scott Lehrman
Pasco, Position 2, Steven Castellano
Richland, Position 3, Rick Donahoe
Richland, Position 4, Jay Clough
Richland, Position 5, Jill M. Oldson
North Franklin, Position 1, Patricia “Patti” Walker
North Franklin, Position 2, Terry A. Utecht
Kiona-Benton City, Position 4, Dale Thornton
Ports
Port of Benton, District 1, Roy Keck, incumbent, Bill O’Neil, challenger
Port of Kennewick, District 2, Thomas Moak
Port of Pasco, District 2, Jean Ryckman
Port of Kahlotus, District 1, Richard E. Halversen
Fire Districts
Franklin County Fire District 3, Position 2, Gary W. Larsen
Benton County Fire District 1, Position 3, Scott Carpenter
Benton County Fire District 5, Position 2, Wayne Mercer
Specialty
Benton County Well Water District, Position 1, Wayne Mercer
Kennewick Public Hospital District, Position 5, Wanda Briggs
Prosser Public Hospital District, Position 5, Glenn M. Bestebreur
Track Benton County filings at bit.ly/BentonElections2019Candidates and Franklin County filings at bit.ly/FranklinElections2019Candidates
Comments