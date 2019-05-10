Local
Stolen West Point sword returned to 1986 grad
Stolen West Point Cadet’s Sword returned to 1986 grad
Jim Bell looks at the West Point Cadets’ Sword returned to him by Richland police after a thief stole it from his parents’ home in Sunnyside four years ago.
Bell had given his saber to his parents after graduating from West Point in 1986.
A friend read in the Herald about a sword being recovered and Bell of University Place, Wash., was able to prove it was his.
Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/video
Comments