Stolen West Point sword returned to 1986 grad

Stolen West Point Cadet's Sword returned to 1986 grad Jim Bell looks talks about his West Point Cadets' Sword that was stolen from his parent's home in Sunnyside, Washington.

Jim Bell looks at the West Point Cadets’ Sword returned to him by Richland police after a thief stole it from his parents’ home in Sunnyside four years ago.

Bell had given his saber to his parents after graduating from West Point in 1986.

A friend read in the Herald about a sword being recovered and Bell of University Place, Wash., was able to prove it was his.

