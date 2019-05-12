13 flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 67 restaurants and kitchens that serve food to the public during the week of April 26-May 3.

Thirteen failed and 33 earned perfect scores on the evaluation.

Inspectors evaluate establishments on a 418-point scale for issues that are most likely to cause food-borne illness, including temperature control, personal hygiene and knowledge of safe food handling practices.

Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections are slated for a follow-up. It takes 10 points to trigger a follow-up on the second and subsequent visits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The week before 10 failed and 29 earned perfect scores.

Call the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Deli), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Amarilis’s Meat Market (Deli), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, April 30, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Broadway Flying ‘I’ Truckstop (Store), 2216 E. Hillsboro Road, Pasco, April 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Devin Oil Co. Inc./ Mobil 1 (Deli), 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, May 1, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

El Mirador, 1315 N 20th, Pasco, April 26, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

El Mirador, 1315 N. 20th, Pasco, April 30, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure.

Pho Lao Laan Xang, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 1, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.

Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, May 1, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.

Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 3, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

Restaurant Lapita’s, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, April 29, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Rice & Noodles, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, April 30, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, room temperature storage.

Silos Sports Bar & Grill, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 29, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Subway, 641 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 2, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

Restaurants that passed

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Commissary), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





3 Pueblos Meat Market (Meat), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





3 Pueblos Meat Market (Store), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 26, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Alexandria Nicole Winery, 158422 Sonova Road, Paterson, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Amarilis’s Meat Market (Meat), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, May 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue).





Amarilis’s Meat Market (Store), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, May 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs (Cart), 1412 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, May 3, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Basin City Child Development Center, 281 First Ave., Basin City, April 30, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Basin City Elementary School, 303 Bailie Blvd., Mesa, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Best Western Pasco Inn And Suites, 2811 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Bingo Boulevard Cafe, 6222 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, May 2, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Connell Food & Gas Mart (Store), 457 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 2, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Devin Oil Co. Inc./ Mobil 1 (Commissary), 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, May 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Devin Oil Co. Inc./ Mobil 1 (Store), 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, May 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

El Itacate (Mobile), 178810 WA 221, Paterson, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, May 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, May 2, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Fairchild Cinemas, 5020 68th Place, Pasco, May 1, routine, (20 red, 3 blue)

Honey Baked Ham, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kaffrin’s Coffee, 257 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 2, routine, (20 red, 3 blue)

Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., Kahlotus, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 26, routine, Apr. 26 (5 red, 3 blue)

KFC/Taco Bell, 901 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 2, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be Baseball Concessions, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, April 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

King City Truck Stop (Deli), 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, April 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

King City Truck Stop (Store), 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, April 29, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)

King’s Cup Coffee, LLC, 3425 King Ave., Pasco, April 29, routine, (15 red, 6 blue)

La Pierre Field Concession, 11599 Lesa Marie Lane, Kennewick, April 26, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco, May 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 1922 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, April 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 7505 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mesa Elementary School, 200 E. Pepiot Road, Mesa, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Outback Steakhouse #4617, 6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, April 30, routine, (20 red, 5 blue)

Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Papa Ray’s, 245 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 2, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, April 30, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Paterson Store/Restaurant, 48905 Paterson Ave., Paterson, April 30, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Pik-A-Pop (Deli), 1502 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Pik-A-Pop (Store), 1502 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, April 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pizza Station, 238 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center (Caterer), 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Smoovies Pasco Sport Complex, 6420 Horne Run Road, Pasco, April 27, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)





Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 2215 W. Hillsboro St., Pasco, April 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

T/C Kart Club Concessions, 3329 Twin Bridges Road, Richland, April 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

T/C Youth Soccer Concession, 6160 Burden Blvd., Pasco, April 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Tapteal Elementary School, 705 N. 62nd Ave., West Richland, May 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)