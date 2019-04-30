The motorcyclist who died Saturday was a Richland scientist

Battelle Memorial Institute holds the Department of Energy contract to manage Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland. Tri-City Herald file

A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening on Highway 124.

Marco Paukert, 33, was living in Richland, but was a citizen of Germany.

The PNNL website says he was at the lab conducting post doctorate research related to atmospheric physics. He had been at the lab since January 2017.

The release of his name was delayed while the Benton County Coroner’s Office contacted the German consulate, which then notified Paukert’s family in Germany.

Paukert was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson west between Prescott and Burbank when the motorcycle crossed the eastbound lanes and hit a guardrail about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the WSP.



