Motorcyclist killed in crash near Burbank. WSP troopers investigating what happened

A motorcycle driver died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after crashing east of Burbank about 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Highway 124 between Prescott and Burbank when the motorcycle crossed the eastbound lanes and hit a guardrail, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

His family had not been notified by Sunday afternoon so his name was not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to WSP.