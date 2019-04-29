Beloved Chico’s Tacos restaurant shuts its doors, leaving Tri-Citians hungering for more

Chico’s Tacos, a popular Kennewick restaurant, at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard closed Saturday after 22 years in business. Tri-City Herald

A popular Kennewick taco destination known for its carne asada tacos, fish tacos and fresh salsa bar has closed after 22 years in business.

Chico’s Tacos, also known as Chico’s Tecate Grill, at the bustling corner of Clearwater Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard closed Saturday, leaving a vacancy in a high profile location.

The Mexican restaurant posted a simple notice on Facebook: “After 22 years, we have decided to close our doors. Thank you so much for your loyal support and patronage of our small, locally owned family business.”

The company declined to talk with the Herald on Monday about the decision. By then, nearly 500 fans had taken to Facebook to bemoan the loss and to wish the Chico’s team well.





“I didn’t actually keep track, but pretty sure I ate somewhere around 300 barbecue chicken burritos over the years!! Heartbroken!!!!!,” wrote one fan.

“So sorry to hear. Thank You for 22 years!” said another.

Restaurant struggles

Chico’s failed its routine March 22 inspection by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team, but by a slim margin to trigger a re-inspection.





However, it fared worse on an April 24 follow-up inspection.

The inspector noted among other issues there was no-one in charge during the inspection and a second follow-up was planned in May.

Its closure leaves an empty restaurant space at one of the more prominent intersections in Kennewick.

The 2,800-square-foot building includes a drive-through and was purchased in 2017 by Sammamish-based Rainier Agriculture, led by Thomas Lin.

The building was built in 2000 and is listed in good condition, according to Benton County property records.

Rainier Agriculture paid $290,000 for the property, which has a taxable value of about $1 million.