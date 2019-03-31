Eleven fail, 23 nail latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team released results from 49 restaurant inspections conducted the week of March 16-22.
Eleven failed and 23 earned perfect scores on their inspections.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 food establishments serving the public, including restaurants, schools and retailers.
The 418-point scale covers topics such as cleanliness and safe food handling practices.
Those earning 25 or more red violations for issues most likely to cause food-borne illnesses are scheduled for follow-ups. It takes 10 red points on a follow-up to trigger additional visits.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.
Past inspections are posted at healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bangkok Restaurant, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 22, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Chico’s Tacos/Tecate Grill, 7704 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 22, routine, (30 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 W. Court St., Pasco, March 20, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Hampton Inn & Suites - Pasco, 6826 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 21, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Kokos Bartini, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 21, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage.
Popular Donuts, 101 N. Union St., Kennewick, March 20, routine, (25 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
The Local Coffeehouse, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sinks, no digital thermometer present.
Viera’s Bakery II (Bakery), 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 21, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Lack of active managerial control, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.
Wendy’s, 2311 W. Court St., Pasco, March 20, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper reheating procedures.
Wendy’s, 3115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 20, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no water at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 454 Keene Road, Richland, March 20, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Advantage Food Sampling @ WM 2101 (Demo), 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Applebee’s, 606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
B & G Sweet Heat Peppers (Demo), Custer’s Craft Show, Pasco, March 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bruchi’s, 8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Brush Creek Creamery (Demo), Custer’s Craft Show, Pasco, March 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Columbia Market, 1831 W. Cartmell St., Pasco, March 18, routine, restaurant, (10 red, 0 blue), store, (0 red, 0 blue)
DBA Edible Arrangements #1533, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros., 496 Keene Road, Richland, March 20, routine, (0 red, 7 blue)
Fresh Juice Me, 1825 Leslie Road, Richland, March 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hanford Flames Baseball, 450 Hanford St., Richland, March 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Indulgences Espresso, 5449 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 19, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
J.D. Diner, 3790 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 19, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Just For Ewe, Custer’s Craft Show, Pasco, March 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kabob House, 2762 Duportail St., Richland, March 16, first follow-up to routine Feb. 22 (0 red, 0 blue)
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 20, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express #1302, 5104 Road 68, Pasco, March 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Restaurante El Asadero, 127 Gage Blvd., Richland, March 22, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Rocco’s Pizza, 6415 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 20, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Sake Express, 2576 Queensgate Drive, Richland, March 22, first follow-up to routine Mar. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sands Trail Farms (Demo), Custer’s Craft Show, Pasco, March 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sneakers Pub, 1318 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, March 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Starmoney’z Taco City #0175 (Mobile), Custer’s Craft Show, Pasco, March 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway #62298, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell #30513, 5031 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 20, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Thai Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 21, first follow-up to routine Jan. 30 (0 red, 0 blue)
The Original Pancake House, 424 Keene Road, Richland, March 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Walmart #2101, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, March 21, routine, bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), deli (0 red, 0 blue), store (0 red, 0 blue)
Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, March 20, first follow-up to routine Feb. 4 (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market, 454 Keene Road, Richland, March 20, routine, bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), coffee, (0 red, 0 blue), HAACP, (0 red, 0 blue), meat (0 red, 0 blue), store (5 red, 0 blue)
