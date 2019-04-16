Those premature babies? They grow up. Families whose children were patients in St. Luke's Health System newborn intensive care units came to the 34th annual NICU reunion picnic in August 2016 at Boise's Municipal Park, reuniting with the doctors and nurses who cared for the babies. Me Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Families whose children were patients in St. Luke's Health System newborn intensive care units came to the 34th annual NICU reunion picnic in August 2016 at Boise's Municipal Park, reuniting with the doctors and nurses who cared for the babies. Me

Some of the smallest and frailest of Tri-City residents will sleep in new beds with the help of grant money raised in the Mid-Columbia.

Some of the beds for premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland are aging beyond repair, according to the Kadlec Foundation.

The Wildhorse Foundation has donated $20,000 and the Northwest Farm Credit Services had donated $2,000 to buy five new beds.

The hospital plans to purchase three OmniBeds for use during a preemie’s first month at the hospital. They provide the temperature, humidity and sound control to best acclimatize them to the natural environment and also are equipped with monitors.

The other two beds will be radiant warmers.

All five will cost a total of $126,000, which is being raised by the Kadlec Foundation.

The foundation also has $50,000 from the Beverly J. Jewell Foundation and the remainder of the money will come from the Pediatric Champions fund, which includes proceeds from Kadlec Foundation’s Kidz Dig Rigz event each May.