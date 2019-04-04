Volunteers needed for Kadlec Foundation’s Kidz Dig Rigz

Jason Mendoza, of Kennewick, takes a picture of his son, Treyton, 3, inside a Bobcat during Kidz Dig Rigz at Columbia Park last year. Volunteers are being sought for this year’s event. Tri-City Herald

Kidz Dig Rigz is coming May 18 to Columbia Park in Kennewick, and Kadlec Foundation is seeking volunteers to help at the May event.

The fundraiser, which benefits pediatric patients at Kadlec, brings kids of all ages to the park to experience big rigs of all kinds, including fire trucks, tractors, monster trucks and more.

Child-friendly entertainment will include monster truck rides, tractor ride-and-drives, a car crusher in action, bouncy houses, face-painting and much more. A variety of food concession vendors will be present, and visits can be expected from many local favorite mascots and super heroes.

The event is made possible through sponsors and volunteers. All proceeds benefit pediatric patients, their families, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The foundation is seeking volunteers to help kids of all ages. It takes more than 300 volunteers to make the event successful, foundation organizers said in a news release.

Volunteers receive a day pass, a T-shirt and a meal for full-time shifts.

Learn more and volunteer at www.kadlec.org/foundation, email foundation@kadlec.org or call 509-942-2661.