Tri-Cities latest sports-themed restaurant is now open. Another sports bar is on deck
Take a look inside Silos Sports Bar & Grill in Kennewick
The Tri-Cities newest restaurant opened today in Kennewick.
Silos Sports Bar & Grill has been drawing attention since construction began at Clearwater Avenue near Interstate 82 in mid-2018.
The 21-and-over sports restaurant and grill is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen, who built the 5,600-square-foot restaurant to serve high quality bar fare in a relaxed sports-oriented setting.
It’s open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., near Rancho Reata.
Follow Silos on Facebook @silossportsbar.
Level Up Arcade Bar now open
Get your 1980s and 1990s game on at Level Up, which is now open at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Level Up is the brainchild of Mike Miller, owner of Proof Gastropub and Stick+Stone, and investor partner Gary Grant.
Level Up offers a full bar and an arcade crammed with a mix of modern and classic video games.
Notably, it will not serve food, though guests are welcome to bring in food from neighboring businesses such as Porter’s Real Barbecue, or to have it delivered.
The 2,800-square-foot space was briefly occupied by Frankenburger’s Fry Lab , which closed in mid-2017.
The arcade bar opens at 4 p.m. Follow it on Facebook @LevelUpArcadeBar.
Coming to Kennewick
The team behind the Pasco and Richland Dugout sports bars is bringing its concept to Kennewick.
Construction has started at South Zintel Way and Hildebrand, near Canyon Lakes on the west side of Highway 395.
The 4,058-square-foot restaurant will seat 159, with tables arrayed around a central bar and kitchen.
It will have 45 parking spots, with access from a private driveway onto Zintel Way near the Z Place Salon & Spa.
Baker Architecture designed the restaurant, and LCR Construction is building it, according to plans submitted to the city of Kennewick. The property is owned by Kennewick businessman Craig Eerkes.
