This new Kennewick restaurant will elevate the sports bar game

A sports pub and grill with a twist is taking shape near Badger Canyon in west Kennewick.
Silo’s Sports Pub and Grill is the brainchild of a Kennewick crew who felt something was missing from the local dining scene.
Entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen are behind VC Enterprises, a Tri-City company developing the region’s newest restaurant near the roundabout where West Clearwater, Leslie Road and Badger Road meet.
Spokesman Phil DeLaRosa said the team is pulling together a restaurant that blends the best of the dining spots they’ve enjoyed in other cities, mixing the cuisine of an upper scale establishment, the vibe of a sports bar and a cozy relationship with the region’s farmers.
Van Zuyen contributed the site for the venture and the hospitality expertise as well. He owns Badger Canyon Coffee next door.
Conner’s construction company is building the 5,600-square-foot restaurant.
Wave Design Group, the Kennewick firm behind the new 3 Eyed Fish, as well as Roaster’s standalone coffee shops, designed Silo’s with a traditional grain silo as its primary architectural feature.
DeLaRosa said the farm theme speaks to the agricultural economy of Eastern Washington.
“We’re in a big agriculture-based community. We like to tie in,” he said.
DeLaRosa called Silo’s the result of a desire to bring something different to the Tri-Cities. The menu will feature local, natural foods and chef-designed dishes, along with traditional pub fare.
“We’re pulling things from all the places we see,” he said.
The bar will offer 24 beers on tap, as well as a full spirits menu. Silo’s also will serve up a variety of jello shots, thanks to a commercial jello shot maker manufactured in Portland.
There will be big screen televisions to show major sporting events.
And for more active patrons, there will be pool tables and outdoor activities, including a deck and spots for friendly competitions, including a bean bag toss area and possibly horseshoes.
“I think it’s going to be unique to the Tri-Cities,” DeLaRosa said.
Construction began in late August. Despite significant excavation, DeLaRosa said the owners plan a fast turnaround. If all goes well, Silo’s will open in early February.
DeLaRosa estimated the building cost at about $800,000.
Time for Winetoberfest
Winetoberfest, a celebration of Washington’s cold climate wine varieties, will be from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 27, at Prosser’s Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center. Tickets are $35 plus tax in advance. Contact 509-786-1000 or info@theclorecenter.org for information.
Hop Jack’s rebrands
Hop Jack’s restaurants are changing their name to Hops N Drops.
The new name is a nod to its vast brew offerings as well as the chain’s beverages served in a glass of icy, said a news release.
The Northwest chain was founded in 2009 and has locations in the Southridge area of Kennewick and the Queensgate area of Richland.
