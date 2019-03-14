Zona Lenhart, former Franklin County auditor, has died

Zona Lenhart, Franklin County’s colorful auditor for more than 20 years, died Tuesday in Pasco. She was 66.
The Franklin County coroner’s office said she died at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Lenhart was a 1971 Pasco High School graduate.
She was inducted into the Pasco High Hall of Fame in 2010, honored for her performance on the school’s debate team and other accomplishments, including editing the school yearbook and serving as secretary/treasurer for the Girls Athletic Association.
She joined Franklin County as a licensing deputy in 1974 and worked in all of the four departments of the auditor’s office — licensing, recording, elections and accounting — before she was appointed auditor in 1989.
She was a Democrat who ran unopposed until 2010, when she lost a re-election challenge by Republican Matt Beaton.
She retained a keen interest in her former job long after she left office.
Last fall, Lenhart endorsed Beaton’s unsuccessful Democratic opponent, Diana Izaguirre, for election.
Lenhart is survived by her husband, Larry.
