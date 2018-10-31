Letters published Nov. 1

Former auditor backs Izaguirre
Diana Izaguirre has worked tirelessly and with integrity for over 25 years in the Auditor’s Office to implement the laws of the State of Washington without bias.
In my opinion, the office is on autopilot and Diana’s opponent relies on the experience of the managers such as Diana Izaguirre. After eight years in office, he has not made it a priority to become a certified election administrator. As ex-officio supervisor of elections, certification of the auditor ensures the knowledge necessary for the consistency of procedural processes, accuracy and objective management of the election process. This skill carries over into all other departments. Diana Izaguirre managed one of the most complex budgets in the county, grant administration, and was relied upon in the budget hearings.
The title of auditor is a misnomer. According to RCW 36.22.040, the auditor does not have budgetary oversight on any other county department’s budget. That responsibility belongs ENTIRELY with the Board of Commissioners.
Every county employee has a duty to contact the state examiner, not just the auditor, if they are aware of suspicious processes or activity going on anywhere in the county.
I urge you to cast your ballot for Diana Izaguirre.
Zona Lenhart, Former Certified Election Administrator, Former Franklin County Auditor, Pasco
Join together to re-elect Small
Shon Small is a dedicated, honest and hardworking individual who has applied himself to Benton County as our commissioner for the past eight years. He deserves your vote. Shon Small is a true leader that has steered the Greater Columbia Behavioral Health Organization as the chair of the Board of Directors as the entire system undergoes significant transformation in how publicly funded behavioral health services are received. Shon Small is approachable, he listens and he is a true representative of the citizens of Benton County. The Tri City Herald says that Shon Small is the voice of reason on the Board of County Commissioners and that he is true to his beliefs. I agree. Join I me in re-electing Shon Small.
Dave Wilson, Prosser
Klippert supports the Constitution
Re-elect Rep. Brad Klippert as he is committed to upholding the Constitution and ensuring all residents of the 8th Legislative District enjoy the freedoms our Constitution provides, regardless of race, gender, religious beliefs. He is truly a representative for the people. He understands that our country and Constitution were founded on differences that make each of us unique. While we all may not agree on the above issues, we are all afforded the same rights under the Constitution. Often today, the the actions/words of others can make us uncomfortable, trigger emotions or seem unfair, but that is why we must have a representative that is able to differentiate between our feelings and our rights. I recently heard a statement and now more than ever we need to remember, “Our constitution was not meant to make us comfortable, it was meant to make us free.”
Ella Childers, Kennewick
How to vote on ballot initiatives
There is a growing movement in this country that says one group of citizens can pass laws that restricts the rights and choices of other groups of people based on the first group’s disapproval even though that behavior has always been legal. Please don’t vote autocratic laws that favor one select group over another.
I-1631 vote no!; I-1634 vote yes!; I-1639 vote no!
Vote for a person’s right to make choices. Don’t agree to progress totalitarianism.
Dennis Persinger, West Richland
Losing candidate makes PUD picks
I was a candidate for Benton PUD commissioner and unfortunately I did not make it past the primaries. I chose to run because Benton PUD and Franklin PUD have been basing their rates on inaccurate analysis that discourages energy conservation and causes residential customers to subsidize large commercial customers. For more, info check out my website FellmanforBentonPUD.com.
This election Benton PUD and Franklin PUD voters will have a choice to elect commissioners that will support rates based on accurate analysis that would lower their rates and also encourage customers to use energy more wisely. I endorse Cynthia Parker for Franklin PUD commissioner, who is advocating for lowering Franklin PUD’s high monthly service charge, which is one of the highest in the state. I also endorse my primary opponent, Bob Bertsch for Benton PUD. Bertsch supports using accurate analysis and will be a good steward for our public utility. Vote for lower rates. Vote Cynthia Parker and Bob Bertsch.
Tyson Fellman, Kennewick
Your vote counts in coroner’s race
It’s time for positive change in the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Curtis McGary is the right choice. With more than 30 years in the death care field, he has everything it takes to bring a high level of performance and accountability to the position.
Throughout his career, Curtis has been dedicated to his profession and there’s no doubt that he’ll be just as committed if elected coroner. He knows what it takes to conduct thorough investigations and will be skilled at interacting with law enforcement and prosecutors to determine the best course of action, not only to seek justice, but to provide answers to family members.
He’ll bring a fresh and welcome change to the position by establishing and maintaining strict standards for himself and the staff to keep them above reproach in all cases.
Most people never need the services provided by the coroner’s office, but the coroner works for, and represents, the community as a whole. Now, more than ever, it’s time to look carefully at the two candidates and make an informed and deliberate vote. Your vote is important.
Tish de la Bretonne, Kennewick
Free postage on ballot not good idea
Another free millions of tax money going out on stamps for voters’ ballots. Seem to me people can spend 50 cents for a stamp, when most of them have every gadget out there. How many more free programs can there be? We are not teaching our children about what it takes to be responsible in later life. They will only think free.
Doreen Blackburn, Kennewick
Brown supports Social Security
In 1935, the Democrats introduced Social Security. It served my grandparents, my parents and now my generation. Now its survival is at great risk. The Republican-led Congress house speaker has stated that they plan to deplete our Social Security and Medicare to pay for the the huge tax cut, 84 percent of which went to the very wealthy, corporations and very little of that bounty trickled down to the middle class and those most in need.
In 2009, the Democrat-led Congress, with great resistance from the Republicans, introduced the beginning of what they had hoped would become healthcare for all. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, covered millions of people who had never been covered by health insurance before. Now in the era of a Republican-led Congress, financial elements of the ACA are being chipped away, making it more expensive.
It is time to elect another Democrat-led Congress so they can save our Social Security, Medicare and healthcare. Democrats have the history and the will to save Social Security and provide healthcare for all.
Vote for Christine Brown for Congress.
Amedee Marx, Richland
Inexperience is better than inaction
(Letter writer) Bill Berkman wrote to cast doubt on my ability to effectively represent our community because I’m a Democrat.
Mr. Berkman’s logic is flawed. I was born in Sunnyside and raised in Kennewick. My values that everybody deserves to be treated with dignity, and that if you work hard you shouldn’t be living on the edge of poverty are values I learned here. Saying such fundamental ideals are not in keeping with our community only besmirches the people of our district. He also makes it sound like it’s bad to send over a representative who can caucus with the majority. If we feel left behind by what is taking place in Olympia, perhaps it’s best to examine why this might be the case.
Brad Klippert has had 10 years to draft or co-sponsor legislation to improve our quality of life. Please point out where he has done anything of real substance in Olympia. I have a $20 dollar car tab fee for the Duportail Bridge that says you can’t. Not having prior elected experience but being willing and able to work on the important issues facing our community is better than having a decade-long record of getting nothing done.
Shir Regev Richland
Raebel knows job coroner has to do
For the past 27 years I have known Jamie Raebel as a police officer and as a personal friend. Jamie has been a detective for the past 10 years of his 37 years as an officer. Half of this time has been a detective sergeant in charge of seven detectives, an evidence tech and the responsibility of running the entire office, His position of leadership is held in high regard by not only his department, but also other police agencies that have endorsed Jamie for coroner. The coroner in Benton County is an investigative position. Jamie has superb investigative skills, his opponent has not led nor supervised any investigation in the
coroner’s office. Jamie’s opponent inputs data and has stated in a Herald article he is somewhat responsible for the backlog of so much evidence, The voters of Benton County need a qualified investigator in the office and who has shown skills in running an office and can improve the coroner’s relationship with the community. Benton County deserves someone like Jamie Raebel in the coroner’s office. I am endorsing Jamie Raebel for coroner . Please vote for Jamie Raebel for the position of Coroner for Benton County.
Karen Van Klaveren, Pasco
Don’t let emotion drive decisions
I am concerned emotions are driving decision making. Emotions are not a good standard for making decisions. Electricity it is important to our daily life. A dependable flow of electricity is critical. Water turbines are dependable and an environmentally sound available source. In 2008, with the dams operating, we had the best salmon run on record. Ice Harbor Dam is the “buffer” for the undependable nature of wind-generated power.
We cannot control the weather. We can control the sea lions that decimate the salmon runs, the ocean-going canneries that float just beyond the 12-mile limit and gill netting. Please do not let your emotions prevent you from exploring how to manage these major hurdles the fish face in their swim to spawn.
Please check history and compare the quality of life on the West Coast before the dams were put in operation and after. Benefits of the dams: flood control, abundant source of water for agriculture, recreation activities and dependably-priced electricity.
I encourage you to research the record of our current Congressman Dan Newhouse and his commitment to preserving the environment, wildlife and our economy in Southeast Washington.
Please vote.
David L. Glessner, Wallula
Humans play no role in our climate
If a lie is repeated often enough, to enough people, it may stick. That appears to be a motivation behind Initiative 1631. Naturally-occurring climate change is real, and has been since the Earth became a solid planet. But it is not a result of human activity.
The demon of the day is carbon dioxide, which at times in prehistory has been far higher than it is now. The Citizens Climate Lobby advocates for the elimination of petroleum and coal use by taxing it out of existence and have never proven their case. Based on computer modelling and failed predictions, which have been falsified and biased in favor of a political agenda, I-1631 would have no effect whatsoever on atmospheric temperatures.
I-1631 claims to lower CO2 levles, but would force Washington small businesses and consumers to pay billions in higher costs for liquid fuels, electricity, natural gas and transporting products while exempting many of the state’s largest industries and giving unelected bureaucrats an unaccountable spending agenda.
Everyone wants a clean environment. There are hundreds of practical ways to do this without damaging the economy. Anyone heard of sustainable forest practices and photosynthesis?
Walt Meglasson, Benton City
