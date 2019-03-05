Walla Walla County commissioner will run in May

A Burbank man who was appointed in January to the Walla Walla County Commission says he will run for office again this year.
Republican Greg Tompkins is a past commissioner who was appointed to the position in January after the unexpected death of Commissioner Jim Duncan.
Tompkins said he will file to retain the seat in May.
Tompkins previously represented the county’s third district, including Burbank, from January 2003 to 2014.
He chose not to run a fourth time, saying he had to focus on his businesses, Tompkins Appliance Service and Integrity Laundry Service.
Now, he said, his adult children have assumed responsibility for running the businesses and he has the time and desire to return to public service.
Tompkins returned to the commission on Feb. 4, when he was appointed to succeed Duncan, who passed away in late December as he prepared to be sworn in to a new four-year term.
Tompkins is married with four children and three grandchildren. His priorities include maintaining a balanced budget, public health and safety, growth management and water quality and quantity.
