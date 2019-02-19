Richland railroad crossing remains broken — and cars have little warning of oncoming trains

The railroad crossing gates at Richland’s Van Giesen Street were broken during a recent car accident, leaving more than 18,000 drivers who cross the tracks each day with little warning of approaching trains.
An alarmed driver shared a photo with the Herald of the intersection with freight cars across the road and the crossing gates in the upright position.
The Port of Benton owns the tracks but leases them to the Tri-City Railroad.
The railroad is responsible for maintenance, including repairing damage to crossing systems. Port officials said the railroad is working to get replacement parts and fix the crossing.
Relations between the port and its tenant are strained over maintenance and other issues, but the port agreed the railroad is actively working on repairs.
“To give them the benefit of a doubt, it’s a part that has to be replaced and there’s not much that can be done about arms coming down,” said David Billetdeaux, an attorney for the port.
The city of Richland was notified a week ago that the crossing arms and lights were inoperable after it was hit by a vehicle.
It’s the latest in a series of mishaps for the high-profile crossing, which is just west of the Highway 240 and Van Giesen intersection.
In late 2017, a drink driver crashed into the gate. And late last year, a Ford Explorer struck it again when the driver swerved to avoid a coyote.
Port officials did not know how long the crossing arms had not been inoperable.
Train crossing safety
Until the crossing gear is repaired, trains are required to follow a “stop-protect” procedure.
The train stops prior to entering the intersection.
A rail operator gets off the engine and flags the intersection until the train completely blocks the intersection. The operator climbs back aboard and the train proceeds — slowly — through the intersection.
The railroad could not be reached for an update on the repairs or when they will be complete.
In the interim, the Federal Railroad Administration shared safety precautions to help keep drivers alert.
Approach all railroad crossings with care and remember that trains have the right-of-way. Common sense dictates trains can’t stop easily.
Railroads are responsible for inspecting, testing and maintaining warning systems at railroad crossings.
The crossing is part of a 16-mile network of track originally built to connect the Hanford nuclear reservation with the main rail lines in Kennewick. The government turned the track and related assets over to the port for economic development purposes in 1998.
The track links industrial tenants in north Richland such as Preferred Freezer to the main tracks. Tri-City Railroad is the operator but BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad both operate on the line.
The port moved to evict Tri-City Railroad over maintenance issues while the railroad has filed a whistleblower complaint against the port and the city of Richland in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.
