Coyote causes Richland railroad crossing crash

A coyote is being blamed for causing a crash on Van Giesen Street at Highway 240 Thursday morning.
James J. Bott, 75, told officials he was driving west on Van Giesen just before 4 a.m. when he swerved to avoid the coyote standing in the road, said the Washington State Patrol.
He lost control of his Ford Explorer and smashed into a railroad crossing sign.
The West Richland man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for his injuries. His SUV was totaled.
No word on the coyote’s whereabouts.
