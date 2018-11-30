Google Maps
Coyote causes Richland railroad crossing crash

By Cameron Probert

November 30, 2018 11:09 AM

Richland, WA

A coyote is being blamed for causing a crash on Van Giesen Street at Highway 240 Thursday morning.

James J. Bott, 75, told officials he was driving west on Van Giesen just before 4 a.m. when he swerved to avoid the coyote standing in the road, said the Washington State Patrol.

He lost control of his Ford Explorer and smashed into a railroad crossing sign.

The West Richland man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for his injuries. His SUV was totaled.

No word on the coyote’s whereabouts.

