Snowstorm causing Tri-Cities closures and delays

As the first major storm of the winter grips the Mid-Columbia, schools and other groups are canceling events and police agencies are scrambling to help stranded drivers.
As of Monday afternoon, conditions were the worst at the Washington-Oregon border, where the Washington State Patrol responded to many cars sliding off Interstate 82.
Troopers said were rescuing drivers and passengers who left their vehicles and were caught up in frigid temperatures.
Responders are sheltering the victims in ambulances to get them out of the wind.
In the Tri-Cities, some Monday night events already have been canceled or rescheduled.
Community events
- The Washington Department of Transportation canceled the Pasco open house to discuss improvements to Highway 395. It will be rescheduled.
Tri-Cities area schools
- Paterson School District released students at 1:30 due to deteriorating weather. Students were arriving at their drop-off points about two hours earlier than normal.
- Christ the King School, Richland, canceled a Montessori Preschool and Kindergarten open house and rescheduled for Feb. 12.
- St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside. Classes and 6:15 p.m. religious education are canceled.
Road conditions
- Interstate 84is closed westbound from six miles east of Pendleton to Baker City due to multiple crashes at the Poverty Flats area. Dense fog and snowy conditions are present., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
- Highway 97: A traffic advisory is in effect for both directions between Mileposts 16 and 32, near Kushi Kreek. Traction tires are advised and no oversized loads permitted.
This list will be updated as information becomes available.
