28th annual MLK bell-ringing

By Bob Brawdy

January 21, 2019 04:44 PM

28th annual MLK bell-ringing ceremony in Pasco

Rebekah Woods, president of Columbia Basin College, welcomes a crowd of a couple hundred to the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell-Ringing Ceremony held at the college's Pasco campus
Rebecca Hurdle of Portland, 37, left, and her sister, Zionna Campbell, 13, of Pasco, join in the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell-Ringing Ceremony on the campus of Columbia Basin College in Pasco. 

They were among a couple hundred attending the annual ceremony. 

Richland scientist Kim Harper was honored as the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recipient. 

