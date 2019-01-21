28th annual MLK bell-ringing

Rebecca Hurdle of Portland, 37, left, and her sister, Zionna Campbell, 13, of Pasco, join in the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell-Ringing Ceremony on the campus of Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
They were among a couple hundred attending the annual ceremony.
Richland scientist Kim Harper was honored as the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recipient.
