She brought Martin Luther King’s vision to the Tri-Cities — and to the next generation

Kim Harper will be awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award. Harper’s passion for teaching and mentoring has earned her the award. Some of her work includes work with the United Way, the Tri-Cities Young Leaders Society, Junior Achievement, president of the local chapter of the National Association of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Harper’s latest work is a STEM focused mentorship program that helps middle and high school girls called e-MERGE. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald