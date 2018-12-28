911 service still spotty in Benton and Franklin counties

Getting through to 911 may still be tricky Friday.
Emergency dispatch officials said 911 service is returning to Benton and Franklin counties after a CenturyLink outage knocked out service nationwide but some troubles may remain.
Benton County Emergency Services is recommending people try calling 911 first. If they receive a fast busy signal, call 509-628-0333.
“At this time, several telephone providers are working together to address the problems,” said Kim Lettrick, the Southeast Communications Center manager. “There is some success being reported throughout the state. We are receiving 911 calls on our 911 lines consistently for both Benton and Franklin counties.”
There is still no word on what caused the outage or how it affected services across the country. Though it may have been tied to widespread problems with phone and internet service that affected people across the Northwest and in other states.
The Federal Communications Commission officials announced they are launching an investigation.
According to CenturyLink’s Twitter feed, crews are making progress in fixing the problem, but the restoration is not finished.
Dispatchers first noticed problems around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when 911 calls stopped, Lettrick said. After testing it, they learned about the problem.
The center has plans in place that make technical problems invisible to the general public, but they weren’t able to implement them because of the severity of the issue, Lettrick said.
Everyone in an emergency situation appears to have been able to get help, she said.
They were able to get the word out through Benton County Emergency Services’ CodeRED system.
The alert system sends a message about emergencies to each land line phone. People can sign up for cellphone messages from the system by going to www.bces.wa.gov and clicking on the CodeRED logo.
Police and fire departments also took to social media to get the word out as well.
