Here’s what CenturyLink said overnight about the outage

CenturyLink put out a hopeful message to its exasperated customers Thursday night: Engineers had identified a “network element” that was impacting its services.
“We estimate services will be fully restored within 4 hours,” they said in the Twitter message.
Nationwide outages impacted 911 emergency call centers across the country, including all of Washington state, The Oregonian reported. The shutdown affected some state agencies in Idaho, including the Department of Education’s office phones and the Department of Correction’s inmate phone system. The Idaho Lottery was unable to sell draw game tickets or validate and pay claims on winning tickets.
CenturyLink’s optimism at resolving the problem overnight hit a snag, and they posted another message on their progress:
“We discovered some additional technical problems as our service restoration efforts were underway. We continue to make good progress with our recovery efforts and we are working tirelessly until restoration is complete. We apologize for the disruption.”
