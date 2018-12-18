Shaken or stirred, Tri-Cities bartenders create enticing holiday concoctions

The season of merriment is upon us and Tri-City bartenders stand ready to serve up holiday concoctions that fit the season. Think smoke, cranberries and lots of liqueur.
The Tri-City Herald surveyed local restaurants for insights about their favorite seasonal cocktails.
Here’s a look at what’s on offer in local bars. Don’t wait too long — seasonal menus are just that and New Year’s Resolution season is right around the corner.
LULU Craft Bar + Kitchen
606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
Cranberry Gin Fizz
Gin, cranberry simple syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer, garnished with cranberry and a lemon slice.
This bright, fizzy beverage tastes as zesty as it looks. Those citrusy elements cut through the heavy winter dishes we all crave when the weather turns cold.
Blood Orange Lemon Drop
The seasonal update to the traditional lemon drop features house-made blood orange syrup with lemon juice and vodka. The dark fruit wedge offers an extra dash of drama.
Brown Sugar Bourbon Collins
Brown sugar bourbon married with lemon juice, soda and chocolate bitters makes for a “very wintery drink,” says LU LU’s Paige Goulet.
Magill’s Restaurant
3214 Road 68, Pasco
Magill’s sent an impressively long list of holiday-themed cocktails. We’ve pared it down to warm drinks to balance out the iced cocktails elsewhere on this list.
Cinnamon Roll Hot Toddy
Made with hot cocoa and Pinnacle cinnamon bun vodka.
Drinkin’ Pumpkin
Made with coffee, RumChata and Pinnacle pumpkin vodka.
RumChata Hot Cocoa
This classic is a simple mix of hot chocolate and RumChata.
3 Eyed Fish Wine Kitchen + Bar
Newly rebuilt and newly reopen at 1970 Keene Road, Richland
Black Market Smoked Manhattan
Woodinville Whiskey, smoked with sweet vermouth and cherry wood in its own bottle, is a local twist on a beverage trend that launched in New York City in 2007 when a bartender smoked cola and served it with rum. The longer it sits, the more smokey it gets, says 3 Eyed Fish manager Melissa Bauer.
Orange Spiced Mule
House-made mule mix with ginger puree, orange rum and ginger beer, served in a copper mug.
Ethos Bakery & Cafe
2150 Keene Road, Richland
The syrups are all made in house and the beverage lineup echoes the espresso bar vibe of Ethos.
Cranberry Hot Toddy
Warm up with whiskey, honey syrup, cranberry syrup and hot water.
Peppermint Patty
Peppermint syrup, Bailey’s Irish Cream and espresso are served shaken and chilled.
Naughty Nog
The holiday staple gets a makeover with whiskey, Kahlua, Disaronno, served shaken and chilled.
Spiked Hot Chocolate
Made with Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream, house chocolate syrup and a choice of steamed milk or an alternative such as almond milk.
Proof Gastropub
924 N. Columbia Center Drive, Kennewick
Spiced Mule
The top-floor Kennewick restaurant prepares its holiday special with house-infused cinnamon and spiced vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh ginger and topped with apple cider, served in a hammered copper cup.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
Feeling a bit overwhelmed by holiday sweets? Twigs has embraced the smokey trend.
Old Smokey
This twist on a classic old fashioned is made with Elijah Craig small batch bourbon smoked with applewood chips.
Vine at The Lodge at Columbia Point
530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
The bar at the boutique hotel on Richland’s Columbia Point is sampling from the smoke trend and from local distillers and winemakers.
Smoke Old Fashioned
Made with Black Heron Bourbon (from West Richland) and smoked with apple and cherry wood chips, mixed with aromatic bitters and a twist of orange.
Lake Chelan Florentine
Prepared with Blue Spirits Ghost Gin #6 (from Lake Chelan), Aperol, Lillet Rose, Treveri Blanc de Blanc (Wapato) and a bit of grapefruit.
At Michele’s
2323 Henderson Loop, Richland
The event venue and fine-dining restaurant near Horn Rapids offers a suitable long list of festive drinks both hot and cold. Here are a few highlights.
Michele’s Chocolate Surprise
This one is for chocolate lovers. It starts with cream liquor and includes chocolate flavors and a splash of soda.
Solar Heat
At Michele’s version of a brandy hot toddy is made with Solar Spirit’s brandy and coffee and is topped with whipped cream.
Have food news to share? Call 509-582-1514.
