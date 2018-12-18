Local

Shaken or stirred, Tri-Cities bartenders create enticing holiday concoctions

By Wendy Culverwell

December 18, 2018 12:14 PM

The season of merriment is upon us and Tri-City bartenders stand ready to serve up holiday concoctions that fit the season. Think smoke, cranberries and lots of liqueur.

The Tri-City Herald surveyed local restaurants for insights about their favorite seasonal cocktails.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer in local bars. Don’t wait too long — seasonal menus are just that and New Year’s Resolution season is right around the corner.

Old Smokey at Twigs Bistro in Kennewick
LULU Craft Bar + Kitchen

606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

Cranberry Gin Fizz

Cranberry Gin Fizz at LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen in Richland

Gin, cranberry simple syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer, garnished with cranberry and a lemon slice.

This bright, fizzy beverage tastes as zesty as it looks. Those citrusy elements cut through the heavy winter dishes we all crave when the weather turns cold.

Blood Orange Lemon Drop

The seasonal update to the traditional lemon drop features house-made blood orange syrup with lemon juice and vodka. The dark fruit wedge offers an extra dash of drama.

Blood Orange Lemon Drop, at LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen in Richland
Brown Sugar Bourbon Collins

Brown sugar bourbon married with lemon juice, soda and chocolate bitters makes for a “very wintery drink,” says LU LU’s Paige Goulet.

Brown Sugar Bourbon Collins at LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen in Richland
Magill’s Restaurant

3214 Road 68, Pasco

Magill’s sent an impressively long list of holiday-themed cocktails. We’ve pared it down to warm drinks to balance out the iced cocktails elsewhere on this list.

Cinnamon Roll Hot Toddy

Made with hot cocoa and Pinnacle cinnamon bun vodka.

Drinkin’ Pumpkin

Made with coffee, RumChata and Pinnacle pumpkin vodka.

RumChata Hot Cocoa

This classic is a simple mix of hot chocolate and RumChata.

3 Eyed Fish Wine Kitchen + Bar

Newly rebuilt and newly reopen at 1970 Keene Road, Richland

Black Market Smoked Manhattan

Woodinville Whiskey, smoked with sweet vermouth and cherry wood in its own bottle, is a local twist on a beverage trend that launched in New York City in 2007 when a bartender smoked cola and served it with rum. The longer it sits, the more smokey it gets, says 3 Eyed Fish manager Melissa Bauer.

Orange Spiced Mule

House-made mule mix with ginger puree, orange rum and ginger beer, served in a copper mug.

Ethos Bakery & Cafe

2150 Keene Road, Richland

The syrups are all made in house and the beverage lineup echoes the espresso bar vibe of Ethos.

Cranberry Hot Toddy

Warm up with whiskey, honey syrup, cranberry syrup and hot water.

Peppermint Patty

Peppermint syrup, Bailey’s Irish Cream and espresso are served shaken and chilled.

Naughty Nog

The holiday staple gets a makeover with whiskey, Kahlua, Disaronno, served shaken and chilled.

Spiked Hot Chocolate

Made with Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream, house chocolate syrup and a choice of steamed milk or an alternative such as almond milk.

Proof Gastropub

924 N. Columbia Center Drive, Kennewick

Spiced Mule

The top-floor Kennewick restaurant prepares its holiday special with house-infused cinnamon and spiced vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh ginger and topped with apple cider, served in a hammered copper cup.

Spiced Mule at Proof Gastropub
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by holiday sweets? Twigs has embraced the smokey trend.

Old Smokey

This twist on a classic old fashioned is made with Elijah Craig small batch bourbon smoked with applewood chips.

Old Smokey at Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar in Kennewick
Vine at The Lodge at Columbia Point

530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

The bar at the boutique hotel on Richland’s Columbia Point is sampling from the smoke trend and from local distillers and winemakers.

Smoke Old Fashioned

Made with Black Heron Bourbon (from West Richland) and smoked with apple and cherry wood chips, mixed with aromatic bitters and a twist of orange.

Smoked Old Fashioned at Vine at Columbia Point in Richland
Lake Chelan Florentine

Prepared with Blue Spirits Ghost Gin #6 (from Lake Chelan), Aperol, Lillet Rose, Treveri Blanc de Blanc (Wapato) and a bit of grapefruit.

At Michele’s

2323 Henderson Loop, Richland

The event venue and fine-dining restaurant near Horn Rapids offers a suitable long list of festive drinks both hot and cold. Here are a few highlights.

Michele’s Chocolate Surprise

This one is for chocolate lovers. It starts with cream liquor and includes chocolate flavors and a splash of soda.

Solar Heat

At Michele’s version of a brandy hot toddy is made with Solar Spirit’s brandy and coffee and is topped with whipped cream.

