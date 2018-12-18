A Christmas classic like you’ve never seen before is coming to Richland this week

The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will visit the Uptown Theatre this week.
The Rude Mechanicals theater company is bringing “A Christmas Carol” to the stage on Dec. 20, for one night only.
The readers theater performance will be less formal than a full production. In that kind of show, actors read from scripts and the costumes, props and staging generally are less involved.
“A Christmas Carol” is Charles Dickens’ classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the lessons he learns at Christmas.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This year marks the Rude Mechanicals’ second annual readers theater production of the tale.
“We’re Shakespeare and Shakespeare-inspired, and Shakespeare definitely inspired a lot of Charles Dickens’ writing,” said Ellicia Elliott, artistic director, before last year’s production.
Also, “it’s a great way to introduce or re-introduce another fantastic author to a modern day audience,” she said.
Raleigh Hawthorne is directing the performance.
Holiday activities are planned in the lobby before the show, including Christmas crafts, face painting, caroling and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Treats from Ethos Bakery also will be available.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m.
Admission is by donation, with the suggested amount at $10. Food also is being collected for Second Harvest.
Comments